Brazil becomes Nigeria's top non-oil export destination as trade earnings hit $75m

“This was due to the 7.0 percent and 16.1 percent increase in other non–oil products and re-exports to $0.38bn and $0.02bn from $0.36bn and $0.01bn respectively.” the report revealed.

The report also stated the top five export destinations as Brazil, Netherlands and China, Belgium, and Japan.

With a share of 13.7%, Japan took the lead according to the analysis by direction of trade as the country became the major destination of non-oil export products.

The Netherlands followed closely with a share of 12.6%. China came in third place with 11.6%. 6.7% of non-oil exports went to Belgium while Japan took 6.0%.

The analysis also revealed the top three non-export materials that were exported to be Urea, which accounted for the largest share of 21.0%, cocoa beans followed closely with a share of 20.2%, and sesame seeds at 9.3%.

Further reports also revealed that the top two exporters of non-oil products during the period in the review were Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemical Ltd and Dangote Fertilizer Ltd.

The two firms accounted for 13.5% and 7.5% respectively, from the export of urea and fertilizer.