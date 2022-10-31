Bitget to launch KCGI 2022: Football Edition, with 100 BTC Prize Pool

Seychelles, October 28, 2022 - Leading cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget, unveils details and awards for King’s Cup Global Invitational (“KCGI”) Fall 2022, its upcoming global crypto futures trading competition. Being Bitget’s third KCGI and celebrating World Cup Qatar 2022 hosted in the same period, the tournament will be themed around football and the mega event. Participants will compete to share a prize pool of up to 100 BTC, and get popular fan tokens, and have a chance to gain a coveted autographed jersey of renowned football star Leo Messi, and popular fan tokens.

KCGI will kickstart the registration period on October 28. In the new edition, Team Battle is closely tied to the World Cup theme, as for the schedule and phased reward system. Moreover, two new reward modes will be introduced; the Invitational Competition rewards players for the number of referrals they bring to the competition, and the Individual Fun Competition allows participants to earn ‘football points’ which can be redeemed for mystery token boxes. Together with the Team Battle, KCGI players will have ample opportunities to team up, trade and win a plethora of rewards.

Bitget recently announced its partnership with Leo Messi , the iconic Argentinian footballer and aims to offer Messi fans a unique opportunity to explore Web 3 and the crypto world while enjoying engagement with the football star. Along with the trophies and awards mentioned above, winners of KCGI have a chance to obtain the autographed jersey of Messi.

Debuted in 2021, the appeal of KCGI has drawn enormous responses as the last two competitions totally received over 12,000 participants. The most recent KCGI Spring competition, KCGI 2022: The Throne’s Calling, closed with a total participation of 4,754 trading enthusiasts from all over the globe.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, comments, “We are glad to see that KCGI has already become one of the most desired events in our community and the industry. The overwhelming responses from traders and the excellent performance of winners push us to take the tournament a step forward. We have optimized the competition system with more options for different sorts of traders and a new theme of the global football mega-event. It is not only about investment, but also fun. As part of our ethos, we want to expand the world of Web 3 to all corners of the globe and all walks of life. Our partnerships with sporting legends reflects our philosophy that better trading and a better life are symbiotic. Bitget’s social trading initiative and our global futures trading tournament, KCGI, are naturally synergistic.”

“The launch of this season’s KCGI also coincides with the integration of our new ‘Bitget Insights’ feature, where crypto trading insights and information can be disseminated in a social media-friendly format - without the shilling, spam or misinformation. We encourage KCGI players, in addition to all our platform users, to use Bitget Insights to seek out smarter trades or technical analyses that may give them the edge on their competition. Not financial advice but, as the last few seasons have shown, the competition is fierce in KCGI.”

For more details on the KCGI Fall 2022, please visit https://www.bitget.com/en/KCGI2022

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges with a core focus on social trading. Currently serving over two million users in more than 50 countries around the world, Bitget accelerated its mission to promote decentralised finance with a 600-strong workforce.

Since Bitget’s official launch in the crypto derivatives market in June 2019, the platform has now become one of the world’s largest crypto copy trading and derivatives exchanges and is ranked in the top five globally by CoinGecko for derivatives trading by volume. The leading exchange focuses on transforming the way people connect and trade with social trading. Its flagship offering, One-Click Copy Trade, is nothing short of a pioneer in social trading and has amassed over 55,000 professional traders, with approximately 1.1 million followers, innovating the experience for crypto derivatives traders worldwide.

Adhering closely to its philosophy of ‘Better Trading, Better Life’, Bitget is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to users globally, aiming to be the portal that transcends Web2 and Web3, that connects CeFi and DeFi, resulting in an expansive bridge to the vast web of crypto. In September 2021, Bitget announced its sponsorship of world-renowned football team Juventus as its first-ever sleeve partner and PGL Major’s official esports crypto partner soon after. Partnership with the leading esports organisation, Team Spirit was also announced in early 2022.

