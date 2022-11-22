RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

BAT Nigeria receives recognition from CIPM: Wins HR best practice award and three others

British American Tobacco (BAT) Nigeria was the star of the HR Oscars Awards Ceremony organized by the apex regulatory body for Human Resource Management practice in Nigeria, the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM); clinching four awards in all.

The gala and awards ceremony, whichtook place at the EUI Centre in Port Harcourt, River State, on Thursday, October 20, 2022,was one of the highpoints of the 54th International Conference and Exhibitions themed “Leading People, Growing Nations,” and held from October 17 to 21, 2022. The conference hostedHR professionals and experts from across the continent who shared knowledge, insights, frameworks, experiences and models for leading, building, and managing people to excel and ultimately impact their nations.

BAT came tops in all the three categories, clinching the HR Optimization Award (employee engagement and internal communications initiatives); the HR Inclusion Disability Award (diversity and inclusion initiatives); and the HR Best Practice Award (fastmoving consumer goods – FMCG). BAT was also named the overall winner for the night, clinching the 2022 HR Oscars Award: a testament to the stellar human capital policies and practices within the company.

Receiving the awards on behalf of BAT, Area Head of Talent, Tunji Solanke, who represented the Area HR Director, BAT West and Central Africa, Sergio Berlanga, thanked the leadership of CIPM and organisers of the awards, stating that employees are the most valuable assets at BAT and that the company will continue to seek the best ways to provide a dynamic, inspiring and purposeful place for them to work and actualize their potential in line with the global ambition to build A Better Tomorrow.

“At BAT, wehave developed a culture that drives continuous innovation to ensure that we offer optimal work conditions that provide opportunities for learning, development and accelerated growth for our employees, even as we maintain diversity and inclusivity across our workforce,” Solanke added.

Other companies that received different categories of awards include DHL Nigeria, Sterling Bank Plc and Cadbury Nigeria, among others.

Earlier at the conference, President and Chairman of the Governing Council, CIPM, Olusegun Mojeed, had charged participants to demonstrate vision, transparency, integrity, as well as principled values and competencies sufficient to ignite personal and national transformation in the face of unprecedented global levels of crisis and turbulence.

