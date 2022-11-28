Baobab+ celebrates two years in Nigeria distributing Solar Home Systems and introduces its IZILI (Pay-As-You-Go) smartphone offer !

Empowering lives and fighting poverty with solar energy

Solar energy is an exceptional opportunity for rural households that do not have access to electricity. The Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) technology breaks down the cost barrier as it allows the customer to make daily, weekly or monthly payments according to his cash flow, in order to activate their product along the way to gaining ownership. We partner with PAGA to enable a seamless repayment approach for our customers. Our offgrid energy solutions are cost effective to provide support to the national electrification plan in Nigeria. Our product range starts with a solar home system providing access to light and radio to TV systems.

Baobab+ has equipped thousands of households and served several beneficiaries in the past 2 years. We are currently active in three states : Lagos, Ogun & Oyo, where we sell our products through our last mile distribution agent network, door to door in rural communities and underserved areas.

Access to digital for everyone

For Baobab+, access to energy is also a springboard to enable every African household to take part in the digital revolution. To cater for the needs of customers who are not able to afford a smartphone at a one of purchase price, we are launching our flexible financing solution. Our Izili (pay small small) offer is an easy payment structure that allows customers to own a mobile phone with a 20% down payment and pay instalments for 3-6 months. This offer will be launched on November 25th.

To date, Baobab+ Group has equipped more than 110,000 households with digital solutions

Kolawole Osinowo, CEO of Baobab+ Nigeria:

"Our vision is to accelerate access to clean modern energy and digital technologies for sustainable impact. In the last couple of years, we have provided access to energy in fighting poverty through our Pay-as-you-go offering which in turn leads to financial inclusion.PAYG offers clients their first credit history and makes them eligible for financial products. Our goal is to ensure we leverage our energy ecosystem to provide access to digital transformation especially in underserved areas with the launch of the Baobab+ Digital IZILI.”

About Baobab+

Launched in 2015 and operating in six African countries, Baobab+ is a social enterprise that supports households and micro-entrepreneurs in their energy autonomy through the distribution of solar kits, with 250,000 households already equipped (1.5 million beneficiaries), particularly in rural areas. In addition to this primary vocation, the Baobab Group's subsidiary offers digital devices for educational and professional purposes, with more than 110,000 households (400,000 beneficiaries) already equipped. These products benefit from financing facilities to make them accessible to all.

