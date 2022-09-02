Bank customer service operations taken over by scammers on social media

Checks from various sources revealed that the loophole was created with the failure of the banks to swiftly attend to complaints and challenges made via these social media channels.

Over the years, customers have fallen victim to fraudulent handles masquerading as the main handles for these banks.

These scam accounts prey on innocent victims who throng these channels to lay complaints and immediately approach them with ‘solutions’.

They go ahead to request the victim to chat with them via Whatsapp or click on a link and once they get the victim's attention, they proceed to present some fraudulent schemes to the customer who eventually falls victim if he is not observant.

How to avoid such scams

1) It is important to note that reputable financial institutions on social media are always verified.

Verification means the handle has a ‘mark’ which confirms it as the authentic handle for the entity in question.

On Twitter, the handle may have a tick after the username, Facebook also gives a tick to these known handles.

2) Another factor to consider is the number of followers the account has.

A 2021 data review by Nairametrics revealed that GTBank, Zenith Bank, UBA, First Bank and Access Bank were the top five Nigerian banks with the most followers on social media.

GTBank with 1,676,773 followers on Twitter, 720,151 on Instagram, and over 6 million followers, the bank boasts of having the most social media engagement.

Zenith Bank follows with 1,324,373 followers on Twitter, 494,838 followers on

Instagram, and 6,087,385 followers on Facebook.

UBA Group is third on the list with 817,196 followers on Twitter, 318,686 followers on Instagram and 2.8 million followers on Facebook.

First Bank came in fourth place with 579,996 followers on Twitter, 697,801 on Instagram, and over 2.8 million on Facebook.

Access Bank is fifth on the list with 1,324,373 followers on Twitter, 494,838 followers on Instagram, and over 2.6 million followers on Facebook.

With these figures from the top five Nigerian banks on social media, it is however disturbing that a handle with just five to 100 followers will successfully scam a customer.