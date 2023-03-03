ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Aviation: Average domestic airfare increases by 95 percent in 12 months

Solomon Ekanem

Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS has indicated a 94.78 percent increase in the average domestic airfare paid by passengers in the past 12 months.

Aviation: Average domestic airfare increases by 95 percent in 12 months
Aviation: Average domestic airfare increases by 95 percent in 12 months

The data was culled from the Transport Fare Watch (January 2023), a report presented by the NBS. It further revealed that on a month-on-month basis, airfares recorded a 0.16% increase.

Recommended articles

The report comes amid months of challenges in the sector which has seen some airline companies go under and ticket prices skyrocketing as air transport companies struggle to meet up with the biting industry crisis.

From the report, local airfares witnessed a 0.2% increase as figures rose from N74,586.49 in December 2022 to N74,702.70 in January 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, on a year-on-year basis, the fare increased astronomically by 94.78 percent as figures rose from N38,352.19 in January 2022 to N74,702.70 in January 2023.

Apart from the aviation industry, other sectors within the transportation industry also witnessed major increments in prices.

For bus journeys within the city, the average fare per drop on a month-on-month basis increased by 0.94 percent from N650.70.in December 2022 to N644.66 in January 2023.

The average fare per drop for bus journeys within the city on a year-on-year basis also witnessed an increase as fares increased by 36.59 percent from N476.39 in January 2022 to N644.66 in January 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Data for intercity transport fares were also recorded and it was revealed that the average fare paid by commuters for intercity journeys per drop increased by 0.68 percent on a month-on-month basis, to N3,998.42 in January 2023.

This figure was compared to the value of the average fare of N3,971.22 recorded in December 2022.

When compared to the fare price in January 2022, the fare prices rose on a year-on-year, by 42.73% from N2801.34 in January 2022 to N3,998.42 in January 2023.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aviation: Average domestic airfare increases by 95 percent in 12 months

Aviation: Average domestic airfare increases by 95 percent in 12 months

Nigeria's foreign exchange inflow drops by 40 percent to $26.32 billion

Nigeria's foreign exchange inflow drops by 40 percent to $26.32 billion

Africa’s e-commerce sector is set to grow by 50% in just two years - according to the UN

Africa’s e-commerce sector is set to grow by 50% in just two years - according to the UN

Experience the new crypto trading lifestyle with Oyola

Experience the new crypto trading lifestyle with Oyola

Powerful global corporations are causing food shortages in Africa, according to a report

Powerful global corporations are causing food shortages in Africa, according to a report

China's CNR snatches up Williams Minerals mine in Zimbabwe for US$1.75 billion

China's CNR snatches up Williams Minerals mine in Zimbabwe for US$1.75 billion

Getting started with a Binary Options demo account

Getting started with a Binary Options demo account

Naira loses slightly by 0.01% to dollar

Naira loses slightly by 0.01% to dollar

60% of courier services in Uganda have been deemed illegal

60% of courier services in Uganda have been deemed illegal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira crisis: CBN promises to provide information on the disbursement of new naira notes

Naira crisis: CBN promises to provide information on the disbursement of new naira notes

QNET Public Announcement: Trade name disclaimer

QNET Public Announcement: Trade name disclaimer

NLNG set to commence supply of 1.1 million tonnes of LNG per annum to Nigerian market [thebridgenewsng]

NLNG set to commence supply of 1.1 million tonnes of LNG per annum to Nigerian market

Death of homogeneity and the rise of gender diversity in tech

Death of homogeneity and the rise of gender diversity in Tech