Aviation: 4 states with highest air fares emerge as ticket prices increase by 97% in one year

The price of air tickets in November 2022 however, indicated a huge 97.09% increase when compared with the average price of air tickers paid in November 2021 which stood at N37,022.97,

For the states with the highest amount of air tickets on a single journey, Taraba took the lead with – N77,100, Delta state followed closely with — N76,500 while Bayelsa/Oyo tied with – 76,100.

On the other hand, some other states also emerged where airfares were noticed to be much cheaper. They include Niger state – N67,100, Gombe state – N70,000 and Nasarawa – N70,100.

Airfare prices have. been noticed to experience a hike during the festive season as one-way ticket prices have been seen to reach staggering amounts between N100,000 to N130,000.

Average air ticket amounts across the regions in November 2022 revealed the South East had the highest airfare amount at N74,500. Following closely is the South West with an average ticket price of N74,300.