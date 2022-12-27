ADVERTISEMENT
Aviation: 4 states with highest air fares emerge as ticket prices increase by 97% in one year

Solomon Ekanem

The latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS has shown that the price of aviation tickets has continued to soar across Nigeria as it increased by 97.09% in a year with Taraba, Bayelsa, Oyo and Delta emerging as the states with the highest airfares in 2022.

Details from the Transport Fare Watch report revealed that Nigerians who patronize air travel spent an average of N73,267.57 to purchase flight tickets in November 2022. This amount represents an increase of 0.09% when compared to air ticket prices in the previous month - October 2022 which stood at N73,198.65.

The price of air tickets in November 2022 however, indicated a huge 97.09% increase when compared with the average price of air tickers paid in November 2021 which stood at N37,022.97,

For the states with the highest amount of air tickets on a single journey, Taraba took the lead with – N77,100, Delta state followed closely with — N76,500 while Bayelsa/Oyo tied with – 76,100.

On the other hand, some other states also emerged where airfares were noticed to be much cheaper. They include Niger state – N67,100, Gombe state – N70,000 and Nasarawa – N70,100.

Airfare prices have. been noticed to experience a hike during the festive season as one-way ticket prices have been seen to reach staggering amounts between N100,000 to N130,000.

Average air ticket amounts across the regions in November 2022 revealed the South East had the highest airfare amount at N74,500. Following closely is the South West with an average ticket price of N74,300.

Next is the South-South region with ticket price of N74,166.67. Air ticket amount in the North West was N72,928.57, North East - N72,850 while the North Central region had the lowest air ticket price at N71, 428.57.

