Average air ticket prices in Nigeria rise by 96.87% in one year

Solomon Ekanem

The Transport Fare Watch, a report by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS has revealed that the average price of air transportation rose by 96.87 per cent in one year.

The figure represents the average fare paid by passengers who patronize air transport for specified routes for single journeys. When compared on a year-on-year basis, the air fair increased by 96.87% from N36,922.97 in September 2021.

When compared on a month-on-month basis, the amount increased from N65,041.89 in August 2022 to N72,690.54 in September 2022 indicating an increase of 11.76%.

The report also analyzed data from transport fares of passengers who preferred to commute by bus within the same period in review.

When the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop was compared on a month-on-month period, it was noted to increase from N602.48 in August 2022 to N615.69 in September 2022 indicating a 2.19% increase.

When compared on a year-on-year basis, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop rose from N435.36 in September 2021 to N615.69 in September 2022 showing a 41.42% increase in the bus fare.

Also, intercity bus transportation was also reviewed and it was noted that the fare for intercity bus transportation per drop rose to N3,790.06 in September 2022 from N3,779.96 in August 2022.

This indicates an increase of 0.27% on a month-on-month.

When the same data was compared on a year-on-year, the fare prices rose by 44.61% from N2,620.90 in September 2021 to N3,790.06 in September 2022.

Data for ‘Okada’ (Motorcycle) transport was also analyzed and the details revealed that the average transport fare paid on Okada transportation was N434.73 in September 2022 thus indicating a 1.15% decline from the rate recorded in August 2022 (N439.80) on a month-on-month basis.

The fare, however, rose by 41.79 in September 2022 on a year-on-year basis when compared with September 2021 (N306.80).

