Audacia CEO, Bright Sekoni, named among young persons of 2022

The award which was organised by Young Entrepreneurs International Summit, is one of the many awards Sekoni has amassed in the last one year that his company Audacia came into limelight in the country’s real estate sector.

Presenting the awards tagged, “Outstanding Young Entrepreneurs” at the event, one of the organisers, said, “The award was in recognition of your outstanding commitment to excellence, youth empowerment and immense contribution towards development of Nigeria's Economic and Developmental Growth via real estate sector.”

He congratulated the energetic realtor and charged him to continue to impact the society because Nigeria needs more of him to be at the top.

Speaking, Sekoni said, “Numbers don’t lie, facts speak for themselves! Our continuous dedication and commitment to delivering exceptional luxury real estate projects have been noticed as I have just been awarded by Young Entrepreneurs International summit for my excellence in what I derive passion in doing (sales). It’s a noteworthy honour.

Sekoni added that he's overwhelmed by the recognition, adding, “the result of every good work is to see the impact materialise in one’s immediate environment. I can't but appreciate the organiser for counting me worthy of this precious and merit honour.

“Our results speak for us. Report cards don’t deceive, rather, they are key indicators of performance; reminding us of what we have done right, where we are now, and what we can do better.

“Innovation must be the foundation of our projects, and diligence should be embedded in our DNA. This explains why we stand shoulder to shoulder with renowned companies from Asia to Africa and Europe.

“It’s in the same quest for unparalleled excellence we have designed architectural masterpieces that are fiercely been competing with luxurious historical landmarks around the world,” the real estate mogul stressed.

