Apple announces price hike for iPhones, iPad replacement batteries from March 1st

Solomon Ekanem

Users of Apple devices may need to budget an extra $20 - $50 (about N9000- N22,500) to purchase a replacement battery for their gadgets if it goes bad.

In a recent update, Apple announced it will be raising the price of replacement batteries in most iPhones, iPads, and Macs, starting on March 1, 2023. The price increase has, however, been tailored to the device type.

According to a report by The Verge, Apple confirmed the hike for iPhones in its recent statement saying “the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14.”

For the models older than the iPhone 14, replacement batteries for the products that come with a home button and those that require face IDs will also have different price increments.

What this means is the replacement batteries for this category of phones will be going from $49 to $69 for iPhones with a home button and, for face ID phones, the price will be going from $69 to $89.

Apple also set a price increment of $30 for “all MacBook Air models” bringing the price from $129 to $159.

For the MacBook (the 12-inch computer introduced in 2015) and MacBook Pros, which currently has a price tag of $199 for the replacements, the new price will be hiked by $50, to $249.

According to Apple’s website, the iPads will have a uniform fee hike at $20 across board since there are many versions of the product but will apply to the following models - iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation and prior) — the current model is the 6th-gen, released in 2022.

  • iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation and prior) — the current is the 4th-gen, released in 2022.
  • iPad Pro 10.5-inch
  • iPad Pro 9.7-inch
  • All iPad minis
  • All iPad Airs

Apple last updated the battery price increase in 2019 when it announced prices for new battery purchase after users complained of battery issues with the company’s older products.

Solomon Ekanem
