Apple announces price hike for iPhones, iPad replacement batteries from March 1st

According to a report by The Verge, Apple confirmed the hike for iPhones in its recent statement saying “the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14.”

For the models older than the iPhone 14, replacement batteries for the products that come with a home button and those that require face IDs will also have different price increments.

What this means is the replacement batteries for this category of phones will be going from $49 to $69 for iPhones with a home button and, for face ID phones, the price will be going from $69 to $89.

Apple also set a price increment of $30 for “all MacBook Air models” bringing the price from $129 to $159.

For the MacBook (the 12-inch computer introduced in 2015) and MacBook Pros, which currently has a price tag of $199 for the replacements, the new price will be hiked by $50, to $249.

According to Apple’s website, the iPads will have a uniform fee hike at $20 across board since there are many versions of the product but will apply to the following models - iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation and prior) — the current model is the 6th-gen, released in 2022.

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation and prior) — the current is the 4th-gen, released in 2022.

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

All iPad minis

All iPad Airs