Airtel confirms purchase of 4G/5G spectrum in Nigeria for $316.7 million

While speaking on the development, Aitel’s Chief Executive Officer, Segun Ogunsanya said:

"Nigeria is a market with enormous potential for future growth in mobile services. Investment in new technologies and local infrastructure to enable this growth is a strategic priority for the group and will ensure we are able to provide reliable and affordable services to local communities across the country,"

Recall in December 2022, Airtel Africa emerged as the sole bidder for the 5G high-speed spectrum licence in Nigeria's second round of licence bidding after the competing company - Standard Network & Connections Limited failed to honour its obligation of making a deposit payment.

Airtel had participated during the first 3.5GHz spectrum auction held in December 2021 but failed to continue with the bidding process after reaching a certain bidding threshold.