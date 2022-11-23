The figure represents a depreciation of 0.03 per cent compared with the N445.38 for which the dollar exchanged on Monday.
Again, Naira loses to dollar by 0.03%
The naira on Tuesday depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N445.50.
Recommended articles
The open indicative rate closed at N443.92 to the dollar on Tuesday.
An exchange rate of N447 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N445.50.
The naira sold for as low as 431 to the dollar within the days trading.
A total of 74.72 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Again, Naira loses to dollar by 0.03%
Again, marketers blame depot owners as fuel queues resurface in Lagos
5 things we learnt from MTN’s Y’ellopreneur training this week
The World Cup has already seen more than 85 minutes added in stoppage time in just six games, thanks to injuries and new FIFA guidance
Swarovski Nigeria announces its latest brand influencers
BREAKING: Buhari to unveil new naira notes tomorrow
BREAKING: CBN raises interest rate to 16.5% in response to inflation
Elon Musk suspends launch of paid subscription feature, Twitter Blue a second time
Top 6 richest Nigerians featured on Forbes
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox