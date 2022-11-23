RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Again, marketers blame depot owners as fuel queues resurface in Lagos

Bayo Wahab

Petrol marketers say they now buy petrol from the depots at N200 per litre.

Long queues were seen at many fuel stations in the state as motorists and commercial drivers besieged the filling stations to fill their vehicle tanks.

The situation caused traffic gridlocks in Isheri, Egbeda, Akowonjo, Ikotun, Maryland, Ikosi-Ketu, and some other areas in the state.

Many filling stations along the stretch of LASU-Igando road were shuttered, while the few that opened for business sold petrol between N200 and N210 per litre.

However, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has blamed it on the depot owners.

According to the National Controller, Operations, IPMAN, Mike Osatuyi, IPMAN members could not get sufficient products at the depots.

In his interview with The Punch, Osatuyi said buying petrol from the depots now costs as much as N200 per litre.

“No fuel. Even when we were able to get small quantity, DAPPMAN sold it to us at N200/N202 per litre. By the time we transport it to our stations, the cost would be around N210/litre,” he said.

But the Chairman of the Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Dame Williams Akpani, blamed the fuel crisis on logistics and bad roads.

Akpani said petrol tankers now spend one week instead of three days to travel from Lagos to Abuja.

Recall that earlier in November, petrol marketers threatened to go on strike due to the hike in petrol price.

They alleged that private depots owners are responsible for the hike in petrol price.

The marketers also called on the Nigeria Labour Congress and the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) to appeal to the leadership of NUPENG to lessen their burden by reducing the loading fee.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

