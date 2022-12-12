ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Africa tech disruptor Favour Ori unveils latest product, Cherry

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByCherry

Favour Ori
Favour Ori

Favour Ori is launching a new remittance product called Cherry finance. Cherry will target African immigrants in North America (US & Canada) and enable them to send money back home securely and affordably. The flat fee of $2 per transaction/transfer makes this service the cheapest in the market. Other players in the market like Sendwave, Wise, etc still charge up to 7% per transaction (and this varies by the payment method selected by the sender).

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Sub-Saharan Africa received over $49 billion in personal remittances in 2021 according to the World Bank. Most of the remittances were used for the purchase of daily necessities like food, healthcare, tuition fee, etc.

Africa tech disruptor Favour Ori unveils latest product, Cherry
Africa tech disruptor Favour Ori unveils latest product, Cherry Pulse Nigeria

For its pilot phase, Cherry will gradually roll out in the US starting this month. Users will be able to send to Nigeria, and soon Ghana, Kenya, and the rest of Africa.

Cherry customers will have access to several payment methods including Cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH, and Stablecoins.

In a statement, Favour Ori, founder of Cherry, said - there’s still a significant market share to capture and we’re coming for it. We’ve done this before with Payday and we will do it again.

Africa tech disruptor Favour Ori unveils latest product, Cherry
Africa tech disruptor Favour Ori unveils latest product, Cherry Pulse Nigeria

In June 2021, Favour Ori Launched Payday - a Digital Neobank for African freelancers and remote workers. Payday issues USD, GBP, and EUR bank accounts with a Virtual Mastercard (for spending globally). Payday secured $2.2M (pre-seed) from global investors like Techstars, Ethos VC, Loftyinc Capital, Ingressive Capital, Magic fund, Gbenga Agboola (CEO of Flutterwave), etc. Payday currently has over 100,000 users (growing 40% Month on Month) and processing millions of dollars every month. In August 2022, Payday broke even. Now, they plan to accelerate growth.

Cherry is partnering with Africa’s highest-valued startup, Flutterwave, which already supports cross-border transfers to 34 of the continent’s 54 countries. The partnership will help Cherry quickly comply with local regulations in its countries of operation.

Cherry is live in private beta. You can request access to join here: https://usecherry.finance/

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByCherry

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wrkman celebrates users with N1 million promo

Wrkman celebrates users with N1 million promo

Africa tech disruptor Favour Ori unveils latest product, Cherry

Africa tech disruptor Favour Ori unveils latest product, Cherry

Nigeria's crude oil production hits 1.185 million BPD, highest figure recorded in 7 months

Nigeria's crude oil production hits 1.185 million BPD, highest figure recorded in 7 months

Twitter Blue: New subscribers to enjoy 4 new features as paid service comes on board later today

Twitter Blue: New subscribers to enjoy 4 new features as paid service comes on board later today

So Fresh emerges best retail organisation in sustainable practice at Lagos Business School’s Africa Retail Awards

So Fresh emerges best retail organisation in sustainable practice at Lagos Business School’s Africa Retail Awards

Nigeria tops ranking for internet freedom in Africa, according to report

Nigeria tops ranking for internet freedom in Africa, according to report

Tanzania boasts of debt sustainability despite the country’s increased borrowing

Tanzania boasts of debt sustainability despite the country’s increased borrowing

BudPay partners with Codashop to offer gamers in Nigeria a seamless way to pay for their games

BudPay partners with Codashop to offer gamers in Nigeria a seamless way to pay for their games

Ghana on road to economic recovery as cedi becomes world’s best-performing currency

Ghana on road to economic recovery as cedi becomes world’s best-performing currency

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

Naira falls further to dollar by 0.04%

Nigeria's foreign trade drops to N11.59 trillion in Q3, 2022

Nigeria's foreign trade drops to N11.59 trillion in Q3, 2022

Lagos splashes N9.05m on winners of EKO STEM competition.

Lagos splashes N9.05m on winners of EKO STEM competition

President, Nigerian-Canadian Business Association, Mrs Ebi Obaro, Mr Teshome Nkrumah, Canada’s Senior Trade Commissioner flanked by panelists at the NCBA roundtable in Lagos.

Canada seeks policy to drive investments in Nigeria’s mining, agric sectors