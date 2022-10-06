Adunni Ade and her son, Ayden unveiled as Twisco’s new Brand Ambassadors

This move is tandem with Twisco’s efforts to further drive the “Power your Dream” messaging, acting as moms’ number one resource. Just like Adunni, a mother of two, who has been able to power the dream of her youngest son, Ayden, as he bags an endorsement deal on his quest to be the best he can be with respect to his innate creative abilities.

Adunni continues to demonstrate an amazing spirit of motherhood that Twisco aims to embellish in the messaging “Power your Dream” through its rich and nourishing premium chocolate food drink powder.

Speaking on the choice of Adunni Ade as an icon for Twisco, the Chief Executive Officer, Promasidor Nigeria, Mr. Bruno Gruwez, said:” Adunni and Ayden’s appeal for the brand was self-evident. They represent what we want to communicate about Twisco as a brand. So, it was an easy choice in the end. I have no doubt that together we would do only great things.”

Pulse Nigeria

Adunni Ade stated that Twisco, will benefit a lot from her brand considering her following on social media and being a good mother to two lovely sons.

She continued: “For kids, the packaging is very attractive, and I’m glad that Twisco is nutritious and appealing to consumers. I particularly like the brand because it meets my expectation as a mother, to help nourish my boys functionally and support their dreams. I have so much belief in this brand and its promises” she said.

Also speaking during the event, the Commercial Director, Promasidor Nigeria, Mr. Mario Russo, highlighted “In a highly competitive beverage market, it’s pertinent to keep driving relevance especially in our quest to give every Nigerian child nourishment to power their dreams”.

The Marketing Manager, Promasidor Nigeria, Mr. Abiodun Ayodeji also added, “Our association with Adunni Ade and her adorable son, Ayden Young, is one that is strategically united in purpose to deliver on our brand’s promise. This is the beginning of a new era, and we will continue to strive to get families nourished while we power their dreams across the length and breadth of Nigeria”.

Pulse Nigeria

Twisco is Promasidor’s flagship chocolate powder brand, actively competing in the cocoa beverage market segment in Nigeria. This Premium Chocolate Food Drink Powder is uniquely fortified with the branded active ingredient, ENERFORT, which is a blend of 10 power-packed micro-nutrients, (Vitamin B2, B6, B12, C, D3, Niacin, Calcium, Phosphorus, Iron & Zinc),

Twisco’s nourishing mix of cocoa, malt and milk, which can be enjoyed cold or hot at any time of the day, comes in an attractive packaging 25g, 500g refill and 500g Tin, available in stores near you.

Furthermore, Twisco, with the “Nourish your Big Dreams” campaign, is set to continue communication across key touch points in the coming months. Follow Twisco_Ng on Instagram and Twisco Nigeria on Facebook to join the conversations.

Stay tuned for more nourishment!

About Promasidor

Promasidor was founded in 1979 by Robert Rose, who left the United Kingdom in 1957 for Zimbabwe to pursue his African dream. It has since grown with presence in several African countries. Promasidor Nigeria has achieved tremendous growth since it commenced operations in 1993.

Promasidor Nigeria limited, produces, distributes and markets quality range of products such as Cowbell Milk, Loya Milk, Miksi Milk, Kremela, SunVita Cereal, Cowbell Chocolate, Miksi Chocolate, Cowbell Coffee, Cowbell Strawberry, Top Tea and Onga Seasoning across the country bringing joy to millions of consumers.

Promasidor is an organization that demonstrates high standard of corporate governance and corporate social responsibility throughout the Group. It has clear obligation to consumers, suppliers, its employees and to the communities. These obligations are respect, integrity and openness.

---