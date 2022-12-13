A Partner that you can bank on any day, anytime - Leatherback

Possibility: /ˌpɒsɪˈbɪlɪti/ - noun: the state or fact of being possible; the possibility of something happening.

Sometimes, the best way to launch oneself into a world of unlimited possibilities is by choosing a trusted partner that has it all figured out for you.

This is a short story about possibility…

Mrs Balogun runs a successful textile business in Nigeria’s commercial centre, Lagos. Blessed with three children, she lives a comfortable life, years after the demise of her husband, Mr Ayoola Balogun.

Like many other textile dealers, Mrs B, as she is fondly called, is a member of the Association of Finished Textile Dealers of Lagos, the highest body of textile dealers in the state.

Mrs B gets her supply regularly from her foreign partners and meets the demand of her teeming customers across the country.

Recently, her personality received a boost after she gave a revelation at a meeting of textile dealers on how her businesses thrived after the turbulence that rocked the textile market. Several textile dealers could not get their supplies due to the challenges of accessing foreign exchange. This development brought about the inability of these dealers to access forex to keep their businesses alive.

Explaining how she was able to keep her business afloat, she noted that her business would have suffered the same fate as others if not for the possibilities that came with Leatherback; a multicurrency platform that her late husband had introduced her to before his demise. The room went quiet as she spoke.

She stressed that each member of the Association stood the chance of performing cross-border transactions easily from the shores of the country without breaking a sweat. She explained that all they needed was an account with Leatherback and they would be on their way to a world of endless possibilities.

While some had lots of questions on their mind about the impact Leatherback could have on their businesses, others indicated interest in trying out the multi-currency platform to drive their businesses.

Although she did not mention at the meeting other activities she performs through the leatherback platform, Mrs B pays her son’s college fees in the United States while her daughter is able to register for courses and make other purchases online using the Leatherback virtual cards available upon request on the platform.

Other possibilities on the Leatherback app are the business management tools for expense management, salary and payroll management, revenue and profit management, margin allocation, fraud detection, and risk management.

While individuals can enjoy secure and accessible multicurrency accounts and save on the Leatherback app, they can also fund their sports betting account and bet on their favourite teams.

With a presence in 13 countries including the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, Nigeria, India, Egypt, Ghana, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Angola, the UAE, and Côte d'Ivoire, and ongoing efforts to expand to other countries, Leatherback is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, United Kingdom; and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

Welcome to a world of possibilities with Leatherback.

