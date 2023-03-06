ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

92 loan companies secure full approval to operate in Nigeria as registration deadline nears

Solomon Ekanem
92 loan companies secure full approval to operate in Nigeria as registration deadline nears
92 loan companies secure full approval to operate in Nigeria as registration deadline nears

Recall the FCCPC had given the loan companies till March 27, 2023, to register their presence as digital money lenders (popularly known as loan apps) as the online lending space had almost been taken over by quacks with questionable practices.

Recommended articles

The Federal government had since 2021, wielded the big stick on loan apps that constantly exploited customers and others with very outrageous interest rates.

The Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, also accused some of the loan apps of resorting to unethical, obnoxious, and unscrupulously exploitative practices in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

To further curb the menace of the loan apps, the FCCPC went ahead to order payment systems operators, telecommunication companies, and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to stop the illegal loan apps from accessing their services.

To give more backing to the process of delisting the defaulting apps, the FCCPC had last year, issued a 90-day notice to all the digital money lenders to get registered in compliance with the body’s guidelines.

The first notice expired n November 14, 2022, and the FCCPC graciously extended the deadline to January 31, 2023.

This was done in partnership with Google and both sides released a new policy guideline that would require all loan apps operating in Nigeria to provide an approval document from the FCCPC or risk being removed from Google Play Store effective from January 31, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCCPC again shifted the January 31 deadline to March 27 in order to allow some of the digital money lenders to secure the relevant documentation to complete their registration process.

The FCCPC noted that the 39 loan apps that are yet to secure full operational approval still have some requirements to meet before they can be finally given the license to operate.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

92 loan companies secure full approval to operate in Nigeria as registration deadline nears

92 loan companies secure full approval to operate in Nigeria as registration deadline nears

10 African countries with the highest debt to China

10 African countries with the highest debt to China

5 states get highest allocation as FG shares N41.79 billion ecological fund

5 states get highest allocation as FG shares N41.79 billion ecological fund

Thousands of Ugandans are migrating to the Middle East in search of menial jobs

Thousands of Ugandans are migrating to the Middle East in search of menial jobs

According to senior Chinese officials, China’s debt in Africa is not a trap

According to senior Chinese officials, China’s debt in Africa is not a trap

African Development Bank predicts stable GDP growth for the next two years

African Development Bank predicts stable GDP growth for the next two years

Flutterwave denies being hacked, assures customers of security measures

Flutterwave denies being hacked, assures customers of security measures

Business operators anxious to hear from Buhari, Emefiele on naira policy

Business operators anxious to hear from Buhari, Emefiele on naira policy

BREAKING: Hackers steal $4 million from Flutterwave accounts, motion filed to freeze accounts connected with stolen funds

BREAKING: Hackers steal $4 million from Flutterwave accounts, motion filed to freeze accounts connected with stolen funds

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DANGOTE SUGAR

Dangote Sugar declares N82.3bn annual profit for 2022

Naira crisis: CBN promises to provide information on the disbursement of new naira notes

Naira crisis: CBN promises to provide information on the disbursement of new naira notes

QNET Public Announcement: Trade name disclaimer

QNET Public Announcement: Trade name disclaimer

NLNG set to commence supply of 1.1 million tonnes of LNG per annum to Nigerian market [thebridgenewsng]

NLNG set to commence supply of 1.1 million tonnes of LNG per annum to Nigerian market