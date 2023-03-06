92 loan companies secure full approval to operate in Nigeria as registration deadline nears

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have revealed that out of the 131 companies that were registered to operate as loan companies in the country, only 92 secured full approval while the remaining 39 secured conditional approvals.
Recall the FCCPC had given the loan companies till March 27, 2023, to register their presence as digital money lenders (popularly known as loan apps) as the online lending space had almost been taken over by quacks with questionable practices.