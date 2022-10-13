5G: MTN partners OEMs, others to reduce cost of mobile phones

The project is aimed at subsidizing the price of these mobile phones to enable Nigerians have access to 5G technology through the phones.

Ever since the roll-out of 5G technology in August, one feature which has been identified as a problem and an impediment to the wider reach of the project has been the high cost of 5G-enabled phones.

According to an analysis by QuartzAfrica, the low purchasing power of 5G-enabled smartphones and the high cost of data was mentioned as some of the recognized issues that would threaten the smooth launch of 5G operations in Nigeria and Africa in general.

It was also reported that the cheapest 5G-enabled smartphone in the continent was sold for about $300 (about N130,000 using the current exchange rate) which is very expensive for the average African.

To bring an end to this striking issue, MTN announced it will be partnering with Intelligra, a smartphone financing platform in Nigeria, the OEMs, Stanbic IBTC Bank, and popular gadget retail store, Slot, to help Nigerians own 5G-enabled smartphones and pay over a long period without any initial deposit.

According to the chief marketing officer of MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, the partnership with Intelligra started in January 2022 and the company has opened over 200 channel outlets where customers can walk in and get a 5G-enabled smartphone with no initial deposit and with a plan to repay overtime with airtime.