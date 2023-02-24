5 selected banks to receive Cabotage Vessel financing fund when amount hits $50m

The new development was revealed by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry of transportation, Henshaw Ogubike after stakeholders of the ministry concluded a meeting with representatives and Heads of the five Primary Lending Institutions which include Polaris Bank, UBA, Union Bank, Zenith Bank, Jaiz Bank, and the stakeholders in the shipping industry - the Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, the MD Shipping, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL among others.

The CVFF was created as an intervention fund by the federal government to develop the indigenous shipping capacity in the country for the maintenance of existing vessels or the purchase of new ones.

The CVFF was established under the Cabotage and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003 to help operators in the industry get finance to maintain their vessels or purchase new ones.

The Act establishing the fund also empowers the Minister of Transportation to establish guidelines that will assist the disbursement of the fund to operators in the industry who are eligible.