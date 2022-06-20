5 reasons landlords should have laid-down rules for tenants

Now, what did the tenant do?

A lot!

Baba Dosunmu was known to be an easy-going person who felt every adult ought to know the right thing without being told. He related with his tenants with this kind of attitude until he took in a crazy person.

Jude was someone with the most annoying behavior. The first few weeks he moved in, he had a series of tussles with the other tenants because of how he left thrash all over the compound instead of taking them to the bin in front of the house.

As if that was not enough, he became a nuisance to the entire household as he blasted his stereo every time he washed his car. Jude hardly ever washed during the daytime but would choose to around 11 pm when everyone was almost fast asleep.

When Mrs. Hassan had her baby, it became a tug of war between Mr. Hassan and Jude because it was more difficult having their baby sleep with that kind of noise after a stressful day.

The last straw that broke the camel’s back was when three women fought dirty in his apartment. One of them carried his small fan and threw it in the well. His apartment was vandalized by these angry women. One of the angry birds broke the windscreen of the Landlord’s car thinking that the car belonged to Jude (Jude had lied that he owned almost all the cars in the compound). It was so chaotic and the final straw that made the landlord drag him to the police station.

With this experience, will Baba Dosunmu still allow tenants into his house without giving them rules?

Why are rules important?

1. So that tenants will be familiar with what you can tolerate

Some tenants will behave badly if you allow them by not passing any memo concerning what you tolerate on your property and what you don’t. They will trample on you because they are aware that if it’s important, you would have mentioned it.

This is why it’s crucial to set down rules and regulations on your property. This will curb anyone’s excesses because there will be a penalty attached to any rule being flouted.

2. Your house won’t be treated without any show of concern

It is very common for people not to treat your property right. This can be a great concern for many landlords. Many people have this lackadaisical attitude when it comes to a rented apartment.

You would hear things like, “oh, it’s not my house, no one should expect me to take care of it.” These people have forgotten that they are going to be house owners someday and the way they treated someone else’s house is the way they would treat theirs.

But this carefree attitude of them can be restrained if there are strictly laid down rules from the onset.

3. So that situations that can give your house a bad name tag won’t occur

Just take a look at Jude’s case the house would have to bear the burden of a name tag. This case is still minor to an extent compared to the horrible scenarios that happen in some houses.

Having a name tag is bad for a house because it communicates a negative impression to people. The house may experience a decline in people wanting to rent it or buy it in the future.

Remember, having a name tag is easy, erasing it is where the big problem lies.

4. So, you can have the right to evict an erring tenant

When you have stated rules and regulations, evicting a tenant who has shown the highest level of irresponsibility would not be a difficult case to deal with. This even makes them appreciate your property more and then treat it right.

5. You can have your peace and everyone else

A peaceful house is something everyone should want but it becomes a pain in the neck when you have to deal with tenants making life unbearable for you as the landlord and other co-tenants. With laid down rules, you can always refer to it anytime you find yourself in such a situation.

Let people know that they are trespassing if need be.