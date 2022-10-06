5 Nigerian tech start-ups emerge highest employers with 3,244 staff in 2022

The report cut across diverse industries like Fintech, entertainment, marketing, logistics, Health, and payment services among many others.

In the report, the top five start-ups, according to the highest number of staff are:

Renmoney - With a staff strength of 892 people, the financial services company comes tops in the report.

Alerzo comes in second place with 684 staff. Alerzo is an e-commerce and retail tech company founded in 2019 having its location in Lagos

Cowrywise, a fintech company comes third with a staff strength of 570 staff. The company was founded in 2016 and is also domiciled in Lagos.

Fourth on the list is Decagon, a recruitment and HR company founded in 2018 and also located in Lagos, The company has a staff strength of 557.

Flutterwave takes fifth place with 541 staff. Unarguably one of the emerging giants in Fintech, Flutterwave was founded in 2016 and is also a Lagos-based company.

The report however highlights the important position Fintechs hold in the recruitment industry as the industry holds the highest number of staff when compared to other sectors in the report.