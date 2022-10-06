RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

5 Nigerian tech start-ups emerge highest employers with 3,244 staff in 2022

Solomon Ekanem

Five Nigerian Tech Startups have employed 3,244 staff as of September 2022 which makes them the highest employers when compared to 481 start-ups in the country.

Flutterwave
Flutterwave

According to a report by Disrupt Africa, Cowrywise, Flutterwave, RenMoney, Alerzo and Decagon emerged as the leading startups in terms of employment in Nigeria as the companies had a combined staff strength of 3,244 staff making them the top five employers of labour among Nigerian start-ups.

Read Also

The report cut across diverse industries like Fintech, entertainment, marketing, logistics, Health, and payment services among many others.

In the report, the top five start-ups, according to the highest number of staff are:

Renmoney - With a staff strength of 892 people, the financial services company comes tops in the report.

Alerzo comes in second place with 684 staff. Alerzo is an e-commerce and retail tech company founded in 2019 having its location in Lagos

Cowrywise, a fintech company comes third with a staff strength of 570 staff. The company was founded in 2016 and is also domiciled in Lagos.

Fourth on the list is Decagon, a recruitment and HR company founded in 2018 and also located in Lagos, The company has a staff strength of 557.

Flutterwave takes fifth place with 541 staff. Unarguably one of the emerging giants in Fintech, Flutterwave was founded in 2016 and is also a Lagos-based company.

The report however highlights the important position Fintechs hold in the recruitment industry as the industry holds the highest number of staff when compared to other sectors in the report.

Three Fintechs - Cowrywise, Flutterwave and Renmoney are the majority in this report while the whole start-ups in Nigeria have a combined staff strength of 19,334 people, a figure which surpasses South Africa’s 11,340 employees in the tech industry.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tech industry workers revolt as Apple, At&T orders end to 100% remote work

Tech industry workers revolt as Apple, At&T orders end to 100% remote work

NGX transacts shares worth N2.52bn, indices down 3.23%

NGX transacts shares worth N2.52bn, indices down 3.23%

5 Nigerian tech start-ups emerge highest employers with 3,244 staff in 2022

5 Nigerian tech start-ups emerge highest employers with 3,244 staff in 2022

7 most valuable African artifacts that have been returned by Europeans

7 most valuable African artifacts that have been returned by Europeans

bCODE launches a new website as Reebok is set to join ADIDAS, Skechers and Havaianas on their website

bCODE launches a new website as Reebok is set to join ADIDAS, Skechers and Havaianas on their website

The first-ever free mobile laundry in Nigeria is coming to your neighbourhoods

The first-ever free mobile laundry in Nigeria is coming to your neighbourhoods

Adunni Ade and her son, Ayden unveiled as Twisco’s new Brand Ambassadors

Adunni Ade and her son, Ayden unveiled as Twisco’s new Brand Ambassadors

The Nigerian federal government is taking Mark Zuckerberg to court over breach of Nigerian law

The Nigerian federal government is taking Mark Zuckerberg to court over breach of Nigerian law

Redmi A1 + : The most affordable Redmi yet

Redmi A1 + : The most affordable Redmi yet

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

3 Nigerians wins $30,000 prize in Web3 Mara Hackathon (Team Mastermind)

3 Nigerians clinch $30,000 grand prize in Web3 Mara hackathon

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

BREAKING: Govt seals Dangote Cement factory over alleged tax evasion

Elon Musk reinitiates deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion

Elon Musk reinitiates deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion

Medping Social Platform: a blockchain-enabled social network to promote healthy living

Medping Social Platform: a blockchain-enabled social network to promote healthy living