4 MNOs record highest subscription database as active users hit 211.85 million

The number of Nigerians who subscribe to the services of telecommunications companies in the country has hit a major milestone as four Mobile Network Operators, MNOs recorded an upsurge of 211.85 million subscribers.

This landmark figure reveals a steady growth of mobile network users which has steadied over the 200 million mark since April 2022 till date.

According to new data from the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, the MNOs registered 16.72 million subscribers in the first nine months of 2022.

The data report has also shown that the telecoms industry has initiated a recovery from last year's corresponding period, which saw over 13.63 million subscribers wiped off the network. One of the four major MNOs, MTN Nigeria hit a milestone of 81.21 Million subscribers after it registered 7.62 million subscribers during the period.

Globacom also increased its subscriber base to 59.39 million by registering 4.58 million subscribers. Airtel came behind with 58.40 million subscribers after registering 4.48 million to increase its base. 9mobile registered 53,231 new users to increase its subscriber base to 12.84 million.

Some of the MNOs however, confirmed a downturn in the number of subscribers as they revealed some factors responsible for the low figures - even though they surpassed their targets for the same period in 2021.

Earlier, the NCC had mandated MNOs to restrict lines that have not fully linked their sims to their NINs from making calls. Over 72.77 million active telecom subscribers were affected by this directive.

Following this directive, a marginal quarter-on-quarter decline in mobile subscribers was noticed but this decline was largely offset with the intervention by the MNO's quick intervention in accelerating gross connections across the country.

As the MNOs focus on rolling out 4G and 5G across the country, there are hopes that there will still be an increased subscriber base as the provision of great services would eventually attract more users to the MNOs.

