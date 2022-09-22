3 products top list as Nigeria records N343.4 billion from agricultural exports in H1 2022

The three products earned the country an aggregate sum of N262.99 billion in H1.

According to the foreign trade report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria earned N114.1 billion from cocoa export and this figure accounted for 0.8% of the total exports recorded by Nigeria.

During the same period, N81.49 billion was earned from the export of Sesame seeds representing 0.6% of Nigeria’s export in the first half of the year

The third highest agricultural product, Cashew nuts earned the country the sum of N67.39 billion between January and June 2022 accounting for 0.5% of total export during the period.

The figure earned from agricultural products in H1 2022 indicated a 17.3% increase from N292.8 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

When compared to N212.1 billion recorded in the second half of 2021, the figure indicates an increase of 61.9%.

Other agricultural products that earned Nigeria good income during the same period under review are:

Desiccated Coconuts – N13.86

billion, Ginger – N12.63 billion

Cocoa butter – N8.79 billion

Frozen foods – N8.11 billion

Plants – N6.47 billion

Palm nuts and Kernels – N3.72 billion

Brazil buts – N2.89 billion

These export products, however, still earned Nigeria a negative trade deficit as the corresponding value of imports was a lot greater than the export value of agricultural products during the period in review.

