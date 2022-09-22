RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

3 products top list as Nigeria records N343.4 billion from agricultural exports in H1 2022

Solomon Ekanem

The agricultural industry has continued to show an impressive export capability as it has often registered its presence in the Nigerian export list with three products from the industry topping the charts in generating export earnings for the country.

Cocoa beans
Cocoa beans

Cocoa beans, Sesame seeds, and Cashew nuts came at top of the list as Nigeria exported agricultural products worth N343.4 billion in H1, 2022.

Recommended articles

The three products earned the country an aggregate sum of N262.99 billion in H1.

According to the foreign trade report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria earned N114.1 billion from cocoa export and this figure accounted for 0.8% of the total exports recorded by Nigeria.

During the same period, N81.49 billion was earned from the export of Sesame seeds representing 0.6% of Nigeria’s export in the first half of the year

Sesame seeds
Sesame seeds ece-auto-gen

The third highest agricultural product, Cashew nuts earned the country the sum of N67.39 billion between January and June 2022 accounting for 0.5% of total export during the period.

The figure earned from agricultural products in H1 2022 indicated a 17.3% increase from N292.8 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

When compared to N212.1 billion recorded in the second half of 2021, the figure indicates an increase of 61.9%.

Other agricultural products that earned Nigeria good income during the same period under review are:

  • Desiccated Coconuts – N13.86 
  • billion, Ginger – N12.63 billion
  • Cocoa butter – N8.79 billion
  • Frozen foods – N8.11 billion
  • Plants – N6.47 billion
  • Palm nuts and Kernels – N3.72 billion
  • Brazil buts – N2.89 billion

These export products, however, still earned Nigeria a negative trade deficit as the corresponding value of imports was a lot greater than the export value of agricultural products during the period in review.

Cashew nuts
Cashew nuts Pulse Ghana

While the country recorded an export value of N343.4 billion from agricultural goods, the value of imported agricultural goods stood at N907.8 billion within the same period thus recording an agricultural negative trade balance of N564.4 billion.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 products top list as Nigeria records N343.4 billion from agricultural exports in H1 2022

3 products top list as Nigeria records N343.4 billion from agricultural exports in H1 2022

Forex scarcity bites harder as Naira debit cards lose international transaction rights

Forex scarcity bites harder as Naira debit cards lose international transaction rights

6 banks that could follow First Bank’s decision to suspend its international transactions

6 banks that could follow First Bank’s decision to suspend its international transactions

The Russia-Ukraine war has created a boom in the Tanzanian coal trade

The Russia-Ukraine war has created a boom in the Tanzanian coal trade

Jumia, Coca-Cola partner to provide online shopping to consumers in Africa

Jumia, Coca-Cola partner to provide online shopping to consumers in Africa

Egypt's Suez Canal hike is set to also affect trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

Egypt's Suez Canal hike is set to also affect trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

Nigerian recycling industry worth N18bn – LAWMA MD

Nigerian recycling industry worth N18bn – LAWMA MD

Stock market loses N13bn in bearish trading

Stock market loses N13bn in bearish trading

Investing in FGN securities an act of patriotism, says DMO

Investing in FGN securities an act of patriotism, says DMO

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Aviation: FG, airline operators disagree over remittance of $464 million trapped funds

Aviation: FG, airline operators disagree over remittance of $464 million trapped funds

Imported food inflation rises to 17.9%

Imported food inflation rises to 17.9% as agricultural imports hit N907.8 billion in H1, 2022

 National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

Nigeria’s inflation rate increases to 20.52% in August

A better opportunity—LIFT provides mentorship and capital for small businesses

A better opportunity—LIFT provides mentorship and capital for small businesses