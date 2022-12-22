ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

2023 budget financing: 5 Power plants up for sale as FG, Govs reach agreement

Solomon Ekanem

The Buhari-led administration in league with the 36 state governors have finalized plans to sell off five power plants under the National Integrated Power Projects, NIPP as a means to raise funds for the 2023 budget.

5 Power plants up for sale as FG, Govs reach agreement
5 Power plants up for sale as FG, Govs reach agreement

The five power plants involved are located in Geregu, Omotosho, Olorunshogo, Calabar and Benin-Ihovbor and as of 2022, have gulped about $7.875 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This development was confirmed by the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, Alex Okoh, who disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday.

Both the FG and the state governments finally reached an agreement last week after over two years of legal tussle over the sale of the NIPP plants being managed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company.

The current ownership structure of the assets has allocated 53 percent equity in NIPPs to the states, while a 47 percent stake is owned by the Federal Government.

The National Council on Privatization had in April 2021, given the go-ahead for the adoption of a fast-track strategy for the privatization of the affected power plants (10 at the time) and 16 firms were announced as pre-qualified bidding firms.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum, through their Chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, instituted a court case in rejection of the plan by the FG and the BPE to go ahead with the sale of the plants.

The BPE however, explained that the legal tussle has been put to rest and the matter has been resolved as both teams have agreed that the proceeds from the assets would be used to fund the 2023 budget.

Okoh said, “The expectation (of BPE) in the fiscal plan for 2023 is N260bn and the key assets that we are looking at are the power assets. Five of the NIPP plants; incidentally we are reaching some understanding with the state governors for the sale of those five power plants”.

On the revenue sharing formula, the BPE boss confirmed that from the projected sum from the sale of the assets, the FG would be taking 47 percent for the funding of the federal budget while 53 percent will be allocated to the states.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Exclusive: Because of our presence, the number of dishonest competitors in Africa's digital market is decreasing - Identitypass

Exclusive: Because of our presence, the number of dishonest competitors in Africa's digital market is decreasing - Identitypass

2023 budget financing: 5 Power plants up for sale as FG, Govs reach agreement

2023 budget financing: 5 Power plants up for sale as FG, Govs reach agreement

Elon Musk's Starlink set to launch in Nigeria before end of 2022

Elon Musk's Starlink set to launch in Nigeria before end of 2022

Forbes: Getting in and moving up the list of billionaires

Forbes: Getting in and moving up the list of billionaires

Credo scores a brace, wins double awards at BusinessDay’s BAFI Awards

Credo scores a brace, wins double awards at BusinessDay’s BAFI Awards

After arrest conspiracy, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria succumbs to pressure, raises withdrawals to N500k, N5m

After arrest conspiracy, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria succumbs to pressure, raises withdrawals to N500k, N5m

CBN makes U-turn, increases withdrawal limit to 500,000 weekly

CBN makes U-turn, increases withdrawal limit to 500,000 weekly

Afreximbank launches $100m quality assurance centre to boost Nigerian exports

Afreximbank launches $100m quality assurance centre to boost Nigerian exports

Food security: Agric sector contributes 23% to Nigeria's GDP – Minister

Food security: Agric sector contributes 23% to Nigeria's GDP – Minister

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Femi Fapohunda, Managing Director, Mouka Limited receiving his special recognition award of Excellence from Dr. Joseph Ikemefuna Odumodu, MFR, former Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Mouka’s MD earns special recognition of excellence from Standards Organisation of Nigeria

NITA names INFINIX Nigeria as best customer centric mobile phone brand

Smartphone Giant, Infinix wins big at Nigeria Technology Awards

Peter Obi

Peter Obi promises to invest heavily in MSMEs, good idea or nah?

Ogbcopiers supported an upcoming printing company

Ogbcopiers supported an upcoming printing company