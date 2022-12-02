RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

10 oil-producing states borrow N1.31 trillion despite receiving 13% derivation fund

Solomon Ekanem

Fresh details have emerged showing that 10 oil-producing states in Nigeria borrowed the total sum of N1.31 trillion despite receiving N6.4 trillion in federal allocation and the 13 percent derivation fund.

10 oil-producing states borrow N1.31 trillion despite receiving 13% derivation fund
10 oil-producing states borrow N1.31 trillion despite receiving 13% derivation fund

The 10 states, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Edo, Abia, Ondo, Imo, Cross River, Bayelsa and Lagos increased their combined total debts from N2.04 trillion in December 2015 to N3.35tn as of June 2022.

Recommended articles

This was revealed by the sub-national debt report of the Debt Management Office, DMO which also confirmed that within a period of seven years, a total of N1.31 trillion was borrowed by the states.

According to The PUNCH, the oil-producing states received payment of N6.4 trillion being federal allocation accrued to the states and also, 13 percent derivation fund accrued to the Niger Delta/oil-producing states.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics sighted by the PUNCH, between 2016 and 2020, the oil-producing states got N4.46tn from the Federation Account Allocation Committee.

When this amount is added to the N1.98 trillion paid as 13 percent derivative funds to the oil-producing state, the amount moves to N6.4 trillion.

Recall they have been an uproar concerning the recent announcement made by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike concerning the 13 percent derivations funds reportedly paid to the oil-producing states by the FG.

Some of the affected governors who are yet to make public, the amount they have received so far have been queried by concerned citizens on the matter.

According to the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National budget, Zainab Ahmed, a total of N1.98 trillion was disbursed as a share of the 13 per cent derivation fund to oil-producing states. She added that this amount was paid within a seven-year period.

Ahmed further added that the government had supported states with N5.03 trillion and an additional $3.4 billion since 2015.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Google issues alert over discovery of spyware designed to attack Chrome, Firefox browsers

Google issues alert over discovery of spyware designed to attack Chrome, Firefox browsers

10 oil-producing states borrow N1.31 trillion despite receiving 13% derivation fund

10 oil-producing states borrow N1.31 trillion despite receiving 13% derivation fund

Union Bank unveils brand new sonic identity – The Sound of Union

Union Bank unveils brand new sonic identity – The Sound of Union

Naira depreciates marginally, exchanges at 445.83 to dollar

Naira depreciates marginally, exchanges at 445.83 to dollar

Aliko Dangote the richest man in Africa just got richer

Aliko Dangote the richest man in Africa just got richer

NGX: Indices decline marginally by 0.01%

NGX: Indices decline marginally by 0.01%

10 interesting things to know about Iwaju a Disney production based on an African culture

10 interesting things to know about Iwaju a Disney production based on an African culture

Moët & Chandon illuminates the holiday season with the vibrant effervescence of champagne & the spark of light

Moët & Chandon illuminates the holiday season with the vibrant effervescence of champagne & the spark of light

Boost sales for your e-commerce business this holiday season with these tips

Boost sales for your e-commerce business this holiday season with these tips

Trending

Bitget registers in Seychelles and plans to grow its global workforce by 50%

Bitget registers in Seychelles and plans to grow its global workforce by 50%

WhatsApp hit massive data breach

WhatsApp hit by massive data breach, over 400 million user details from 84 countries exposed

Baobab+ celebrates two years in Nigeria distributing Solar Home Systems and introduces its IZILI (Pay-As-You-Go) smartphone offer !

Baobab+ celebrates two years in Nigeria distributing Solar Home Systems and introduces its IZILI (Pay-As-You-Go) smartphone offer !

Boost sales for your e-commerce business this holiday season with these tips

Boost sales for your e-commerce business this holiday season with these tips