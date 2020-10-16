Themed Re-Defining The Narrative, this year’s event will provide a new perspective to the range and dynamism of the Nigerian leather space as a core part of the global fashion industry.

LLF DIGITAL is a 4-day event that will present a virtual space dedicated to promoting all exhibiting brands to fashion retailers and ready buyers, teaching the fundamentals of leather design and production through a series of well-structured and detailed workshops with Q&A segments, and tackling current socio-economic issues that stand as obstacles in the Nigerian leather industry through insightful conversations.

This year’s edition of the LLF DIGITAL event will feature:

A Trade-Show style virtual exhibition of West Africa’s leading leather designers

Conversations

Masterclasses

15-Minute Sessions with industry experts and thought leaders

& A Special Launch!

LLF Digital: Lagos Leather Fair is back!

About The Lagos Leather Fair

The Lagos Leather Fair (LLF) was created in 2017 and is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

It is an Intra-African event that provides a solid platform for leather designers within and outside Nigeria, to showcase their products and talents, to buyers, consumers, retailers etc.

Since the inception of LLF, more attention has been paid to the West African Leather Industry with recognition from industry giants, brands, retailers, suppliers and tanneries.

