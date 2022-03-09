RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Litter management in poultry production system

Authors:

Ekong John Akwa

Poultry farming is very profitable in Nigeria if well managed, therefore management of litter is very important in poultry production systems.

Poultry litter is the bedding material, such as wood shavings, sawdust, or straw, spread on broiler house floors.

Floors in poultry houses are usually concrete, wood or earthen, with litters used to cover the floor. Litter dilutes manure and absorbs moisture, provides cushioning and insulation for the birds. Litter is also a medium for birds to scratch and is important for welfare. Litter should not only be absorbent, but also allow birds to have traction while moving, in order to avoid leg injuries or deformities. Litter materials should also be comfortable for birds to both walk and sit on.

Alternatively, birds can be raised on slat flooring through which the dropping fall into a pit below for later removal. Keeping dropping dry will reduce odors and flies. Common litter materials include soft wood shavings or rice hulls.

Small-scale poultry producers have tried various materials and have identified some problems: hay and straw become slimy, chicks eat sawdust, wood chips are costly, and hardwood shavings can splinter and cause skin punctures. When applying fresh wood chips, farmers should remove any large, sharp pieces to reduce the chances of injury to birds. Litter material should be high in carbon to prevent loss of nitrogen, and it should compost well. Litter is normally spread two to four inches deep and maintained at 20% to 30% moisture.

Birds have a concentrated form of waste called Uric Acid, which makes it possible to keep a lot of birds on litter, but moisture can build up. If litter feels damp to the back of the hand, it is probably at least 30% moisture.

The house should be ventilated well to remove moisture in the air, and water leaks or sources of moisture such as condensation from uninsulated metal roofs or leaking waters should be repaired.

Ekong John Akwa

