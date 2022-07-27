Lipton Nigeria: Creating memories on the 7th edition of Big Brother Nigeria

It is believed that tea brings people together, so Lipton is here to help the housemates be present in the moment and make those moments together more meaningful and special over a cup of tea.

This year, Lipton has also promised to give the housemates a task that will be unpredictable, interesting and fun. We are looking forward to it and are excited about it.

Pulse Nigeria

Zainab Abbas, Brand manager, Lipton Nigeria exclaimed ‘’ We are so excited about the opportunity to be a part of season 7 of Big Brother Naija. Our two variants, Yellow Label and Extra Strong, will be keeping the housemates relaxed and rejuvenated throughout their stay in the house. Lipton Nigeria has been around for about 63 years creating moments and meaningful connections and as such, this sponsorship is one that we love!’’

Africa's biggest reality TV show promises to be dramatic, insightful and filled with downright entertaining content. Viewers should expect to experience these talented housemates expressing themselves to the fullest.

They also need not worry about keeping warm in the house, reducing calories and sleeping well as they have an enormous supply of Lipton tea to do that for them, as well as the fact that they can have it all day, everyday and at any time. Therefore, trust the housemates to sip and ‘’spill’’ a lot of tea this year.

Lipton Nigeria is social

Facebook - LiptonNigeria

---