ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Lekki Deep Seaport berths largest container vessel on Nigerian waters

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also commended the minister for investments in employee upskilling and equipment renewal, which made the milestone seamlessly achievable.

Lekki Deep Seaport berths largest container vessel on Nigerian waters
Lekki Deep Seaport berths largest container vessel on Nigerian waters

Recommended articles

Mohammed Bello-Koko, the Managing Director, NPA confirmed this in a statement in Lagos.

According to him, the vessel measuring 367M in length, christened “Maersk Edirne”, has a breadth of 48.2 and carries a Gross Registered Tonnage of 142,131 metric tonnes.

He added that the vessel which had a Dead Weight Tonnage of 147,340 metric tonnes, constituting 3,376 total cargo onboard, was navigated to safety by the highly experienced and thoroughly equipped pilots of the NPA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This development validates the assurances I gave during the signing of the Presidential/Ministerial Performance Bond in December 2023.

“The authority under my watch is poised to provide the leadership and technical guidance required to maximise the potentials inherent in our marine and blue economy,” he said.

Bello-Koko while responding on the milestone, commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, for the consistent support and endorsement of the authority’s initiatives.

He also commended the minister for investments in employee upskilling and equipment renewal, which made the milestone seamlessly achievable.

“Before this time, the largest commercial vessels to sail on Nigerian waters were “MV Stadelhorn” and “MSC Maureen” at Onne Port and TinCan Island Port Complexes, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thus, the berthing of a ship measuring 367 meters at Lekki Deep Seaport, represents a quantum leap forward.

“The Lekki Deep Seaport has by this feat, in addition to its pioneering of full automation and facilitation of transhipment, proven its readiness to exceed stakeholders’ expectations,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lekki Deep Seaport berths largest container vessel on Nigerian waters

Lekki Deep Seaport berths largest container vessel on Nigerian waters

Enter the new era of mobile AI with Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Enter the new era of mobile AI with Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

NCC seeks to drive telecoms industry growth through data, collaboration, compliance

NCC seeks to drive telecoms industry growth through data, collaboration, compliance

World Bank says Nigeria has reduced extreme poverty by 7%

World Bank says Nigeria has reduced extreme poverty by 7%

Odu’a Investment moves to list on Nigerian Exchange

Odu’a Investment moves to list on Nigerian Exchange

CBN set to hold first MPC meeting under Cardoso in February

CBN set to hold first MPC meeting under Cardoso in February

Tetracore Energy Joins Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2024 for Expansion

Tetracore Energy Joins Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2024 for Expansion

CBN report reveals foreign airlines withdrew ₦795bn from Nigeria in H1 2023

CBN report reveals foreign airlines withdrew ₦795bn from Nigeria in H1 2023

The Budget-Friendly Giants: Infinix HOT 40 Series Vs Samsung and Redmi

The Budget-Friendly Giants: Infinix HOT 40 Series Vs Samsung and Redmi

Pulse Sports

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the weakest passports in Q1 of 2024

10 African countries with the weakest passports in Q1 of 2024

African Billionaires

Africa's seven richest men have more wealth than the poorest 700 million people on the continent

The Redmi Note 13 Series from Xiaomi is poised to build on the success of its predecessor.

Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi Note 13 Series sparks excitement

40% of global jobs may be threatened by AI deployment [Getty Images]

IMF warns 40% of global jobs may be threatened by AI deployment