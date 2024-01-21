Lekki Deep Seaport berths largest container vessel on Nigerian waters

Mohammed Bello-Koko, the Managing Director, NPA confirmed this in a statement in Lagos.

According to him, the vessel measuring 367M in length, christened “Maersk Edirne”, has a breadth of 48.2 and carries a Gross Registered Tonnage of 142,131 metric tonnes.

He added that the vessel which had a Dead Weight Tonnage of 147,340 metric tonnes, constituting 3,376 total cargo onboard, was navigated to safety by the highly experienced and thoroughly equipped pilots of the NPA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This development validates the assurances I gave during the signing of the Presidential/Ministerial Performance Bond in December 2023.

“The authority under my watch is poised to provide the leadership and technical guidance required to maximise the potentials inherent in our marine and blue economy,” he said.

Bello-Koko while responding on the milestone, commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, for the consistent support and endorsement of the authority’s initiatives.

He also commended the minister for investments in employee upskilling and equipment renewal, which made the milestone seamlessly achievable.

“Before this time, the largest commercial vessels to sail on Nigerian waters were “MV Stadelhorn” and “MSC Maureen” at Onne Port and TinCan Island Port Complexes, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thus, the berthing of a ship measuring 367 meters at Lekki Deep Seaport, represents a quantum leap forward.