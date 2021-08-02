RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

LEGIT- How to convert your social media activities to money

The average person spends between 3 to 10 hours online daily.

The amount of time a person spends depends on many factors including his/her employment status, how busy he/she is at work, how much data is available and the events and happenings on the internet at any given time.

Out of the time spent online, the average Nigerian spends between 60% and 90% of their time online on Social media platforms.

Today, I would like to share 5 ways that almost anyone can make money online leveraging social media as a platform with opportunities.

  1. Become an Influencer
  2. Become a social media influencer is one of the ways to make money via social media. A social media influencer is any individual who has built a good following with an engaged audience. You have a voice online and people who listen to you.
  3. Here are 7 steps to becoming an influencer;
  4. Select Your Niche
  5. Optimise Your Social Media Profiles
  6. Understand Your Audience
  7. Create and Post Relevant Content
  8. Be Regular and Consistent
  9. Engage With Your Audience
  10. Let Brands Know You’re Open to Collaborations
  11. Sell Products and Services Online
  12. Social Media has billions of users monthly. In Nigeria alone, we have over 28 million social media users according to Statista. This gives you millions of people in almost every demographic classification in the country. To start an online business, here are some things you need to do;
  13. Open a Facebook/ Instagram page
  14. Update the information on the online page
  15. Ensure that all communications channels are updated
  16. Share testimonials from previous clients (Even if they are family and friends)
  17. Consistently post about your product offerings and services
  18. Share other information that your potential customers will find useful
  19. Share content to help them laugh and relax (yes even on your business page)
  20. Humanize the brand. Let them see people. Either yourself, staff or people associated with the product or service you are offering
  21. Post consistently
  22. Use the different features of the social media platform you are on including stories, statuses, Reels, IGTV, etc
  23. Always connect with them in Live formats from time to time
  24. Become a Social Media Manager
  25. You can take a few online courses and start handling social media projects for businesses. You can start as a freelancer, handling projects for small businesses and grow till you get the opportunity to handle projects for big brands and organizations.
  26. Join YouTube’s partner program
  27. As someone that spends time online, if you love creating content especially video content, then the YouTube partner program is right for you. YouTube pays content creators for creating content on their platform. There are rules and criteria for being a part of the program, but if you love love creating content, then this may be right for you.

These are a few ways to make money via social media legitimately. Whatever route you choose, you would need to send invoices and receive payments from your customer one way or another.

SocialPay is an amazing way to send invoices and receive payments professionally. Beyond sending invoices and receiving money, SocialPay enables Online business people to send out professional invoices and receive payment and makes your business look and feel more established which builds trust and helps the business grow.

Apart from receiving payments, SocialPay supports businesses by giving out cash advance payments to businesses who have used SocialPay for a minimum duration of 3 months. A business can obtain a cash advance that is the equivalent of 30% of its total collections (after 3 months) and 50% of total collections if the business has used SocialPay for 6 months or more.

Currently, SocialPay is giving the next 10,000 merchants access to a one-month interest-free loan up to a maximum amount of N 1,000,000

Making money online is possible, SocialPay makes the process easy and seamless.

