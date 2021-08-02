LEGIT- How to convert your social media activities to money

Out of the time spent online, the average Nigerian spends between 60% and 90% of their time online on Social media platforms.

Today, I would like to share 5 ways that almost anyone can make money online leveraging social media as a platform with opportunities.

Become an Influencer Become a social media influencer is one of the ways to make money via social media. A social media influencer is any individual who has built a good following with an engaged audience. You have a voice online and people who listen to you. Here are 7 steps to becoming an influencer; Select Your Niche Optimise Your Social Media Profiles Understand Your Audience Create and Post Relevant Content Be Regular and Consistent Engage With Your Audience Let Brands Know You’re Open to Collaborations Sell Products and Services Online Social Media has billions of users monthly. In Nigeria alone, we have over 28 million social media users according to Statista. This gives you millions of people in almost every demographic classification in the country. To start an online business, here are some things you need to do; Open a Facebook/ Instagram page Update the information on the online page Ensure that all communications channels are updated Share testimonials from previous clients (Even if they are family and friends) Consistently post about your product offerings and services Share other information that your potential customers will find useful Share content to help them laugh and relax (yes even on your business page) Humanize the brand. Let them see people. Either yourself, staff or people associated with the product or service you are offering Post consistently Use the different features of the social media platform you are on including stories, statuses, Reels, IGTV, etc Always connect with them in Live formats from time to time Become a Social Media Manager You can take a few online courses and start handling social media projects for businesses. You can start as a freelancer, handling projects for small businesses and grow till you get the opportunity to handle projects for big brands and organizations. Join YouTube’s partner program As someone that spends time online, if you love creating content especially video content, then the YouTube partner program is right for you. YouTube pays content creators for creating content on their platform. There are rules and criteria for being a part of the program, but if you love love creating content, then this may be right for you.

These are a few ways to make money via social media legitimately. Whatever route you choose, you would need to send invoices and receive payments from your customer one way or another.

