Leading Nigerian crypto exchange platform SekiApp signs new brand ambassadors

#FeatureBySekiApp: Digital assets can be a lot of things.

L-R: Sam Aiyesoro, Omotara Akanni, Paul Emmanuel, Adeniyi Adedayo Source: SekiApp
L-R: Sam Aiyesoro, Omotara Akanni, Paul Emmanuel, Adeniyi Adedayo Source: SekiApp

But while we're all familiar with the idea of physical assets—like real estate or jewellery—we may not think about our digital ones in the same way, even though they can be just as valuable.

And according to Adeniyi Adedayo, the marketing manager at SekiApp “If you are thinking of how to easily buy, store and sell digital assets such as cryptocurrencies and gift cards in Nigeria, then you need to think SEKIAPP”.

This is why SekiApp, a Nigeria-based digital exchange platform that helps Nigerians get fast 24/7 cash for their cryptocurrencies and Giftcards on Friday, September 31st, 2022 announced that it has signed Omotara Akanni –popularly called theladyMo– and Chukwuemelie Anachebe –popularly called MrPio– as its new brand ambassadors.

In their statement, the company said the social media influencers represent and connect them with their target audience, who are young, talented Nigerians –

● Nigerians who believe that crypto is here to stay and only indigenous companies can solve our indigenous crypto problems

● Nigerians who are ready to get into the crypto space, and need the right information to get started.

● Nigerians seeking a crypto exchange platform that gives them the freedom they want–financially.

● Nigerians in search of an excellent 24/7 customer support system to solve their trading problems fast.

Motara in her remarks said “It is very important to me that my financial security is not impacted by “SAPA”, not just for me but also for my future generation. And SekiApp gives everyone, including me, a simple way to store sell and buy digital assets.

Mr Pio in his remarks also said “I have just started using the app and I love how the user experience connects you at the point of your need immediately and speaks to you in the language you understand.”

“The manner by which the customer support team matches your vibe, and instantly uses the best possible tone to communicate is impressive”, he added.

A lively picture of SekiApp’s Marketing team with MrPio Source: SekiApp
A lively picture of SekiApp's Marketing team with MrPio Source: SekiApp

SekiApp offers more to its users beyond bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exchanges.

Imagine being able to convert your Naira to bitcoin…

Imagine being able to convert your gift card to bitcoin…

Imagine being able to buy data, airtime, and renew your cable subscription from your wallet balance…

Imagine being able to transfer Naira and bitcoin within the app for free…

The possibilities available to you on SekiApp are endless and they are all powered by freedom!

#FeatureBySekiApp

