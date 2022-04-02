RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Leadership crisis rocks Uber, Bolt drivers' union

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

E-hailing drivers association, comprising Uber and Bolt drivers, are currently embroiled in leadership tussle as a group has announced the removal from office of its national president and secretary.

Mr Joseph Adaraniwon, national publicity secretary of Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private –owner Association of Nigeria (PEDPAN) announced their removal in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, Oluwaseun Shonuga and Islamiat Ajani were removed as national president and national secretary, respectively, for alleged conspiracy and actions against the overall objectives and interest of the association.

But in a swift reaction, Shonuga told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he remained national president of PEDPAN.

Shonuga added that those orchestrating his removal were suspended members who wanted power by all means without following the constitution of the association.

“I remain National president of PEDPAN, those that are now claiming that they are national officers of PEDPAN do not have certificates of office,” he said.

Shonuga said that those behind his character assassination would soon face full wrath of law.

“These people have been threatening me and I have been attacked on two different occasions on this issue.

“They are the people that want to get popularity by destroying my good work.

“Those people have been disciplined and suspended indefinitely for not following the rule of engagement of our association,” he said.

Shonuga noted that only members that involved in anti-union activities were deleted from union’s social media platform after due consultation, facts and evidence of their anti- union actions.

Speaking on the matter, Lagos State Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Gbenga Ekundayo, said that TUC had been working towards resolving the ongoing leadership crisis in PEDPAN.

“We have advised them to set their structures properly and allow that structure to guide the union. We came up with 17 points MOU to address the issue and all the parties involved agreed to it.

“We are surprised to hear that the union is still experiencing some internal leadership issues.

“We have notified our national body and currently awaiting the directive from them, so as to find lasting solutions to the crisis,” he said.

