Large, medium stocks lift market capitalisation by N42bn

Specifically, the market capitalisation rose to N25.527 trillion, representing an increase of 0.16 per cent from the N25.485 trillion on Wednesday.

Similarly, at the close of trading, the All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) recorded 0.16 per cent to close at 47,363.98 point from the 47,154.35 recorded on Wednesday.

Market breadth closed positive as 21 stocks recorded gains, relative to 20 losers.

R.T. Briscoe and UACN recorded the highest price gain of 9.84 per cent each, to close at 67 kobo and N10.05 respectively per share.

Oando followed with a gain 8.83 per cent to close at N5.30, while Presco rose by 8.74 per cent to close at N125 per share.

Neimeth gained by 0.12 per cent to close at N1.77, while Jaiz Bank appreciated by 0.05 per cent to close at 75 kobo per share.

On the other hand, Royal Exchange Assurance led the losers’ chart by 9.46 per cent, to close at N1.34 per share.

ABC Transport followed with a decline of 8.57 per cent to close at N0.32, while May and Baker declined by 6.31 per cent to close at N4.60 per share.

Transcorp declined by 5.21 per cent to close at N24.30, while Oando shed 2.27 per cent to close at N1.09 per share.

However, the total volume traded decreased by 22.23 per cent to 261.558 million shares, worth N4.478 billion, and traded in 3,542 deals from the 336.305 million shares valued N5.860 billion traded in 4,792 deals the previous day.