RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Landwey to deliver 2,000 home units within a three-year timeframe

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureBy22byBlackLimited

Landwey to deliver 2,000 home units within a three-year timeframe
Landwey to deliver 2,000 home units within a three-year timeframe

Despite economic challenges, especially in the real estate sector of the economy, one of Nigeria’s biggest developers, Landwey Investment Limited has concluded plans to deliver on its promise of 2,000 home units in 36 months time frame in Nigeria.

inRead

The outrageous increase in the cost of manufacturing materials including cement, blocks, sand, and glass in large volumes regardless has had the real estate company working incessantly to deliver 2,000 home units within the set three-year set timeframe.

Landwey to deliver 2,000 home units within a three-year timeframe
Landwey to deliver 2,000 home units within a three-year timeframe Pulse Nigeria

According to the company, the promise came about as a result of the jump in the influx of

people into Lagos for residential, commercial, and tourist purposes. Following reports from the Federal Mortgage Bank, Nigeria is plagued with a deficit of about 28 million housing units leaving the increased influx rate in dire need of a home.

LandWey on its own part has promised to play a significant role in mitigating this housing deficit by developing contemporary estates. It would be recalled that one of LandWey’s thriving projects, Urban Prime, an award-winning Estate launched three years ago, has delivered over 1000 homes to its customers across the country and beyond.

Landwey to deliver 2,000 home units within a three-year timeframe
Landwey to deliver 2,000 home units within a three-year timeframe Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the new development at the home handover ceremony, the Managing Director, LandWey, Adeshola Bello, said “With the three-year-old Urban prime project

amongst other ongoing projects has had us working tirelessly despite the hike in the price of construction materials, inflation, the volume of materials needed and other factors.”

She stressed that “LandWey is on a mission and will stop at nothing to ensure our clients get the best value for their money while we also pay detailed attention to the building process from start to finish”.

Landwey to deliver 2,000 home units within a three-year timeframe
Landwey to deliver 2,000 home units within a three-year timeframe Pulse Nigeria

Urban Prime which was recently awarded by African property as a residential development in Nigeria sits on over 40 hectares of land with different building prototypes from apartments to semi-detached villas. According to the firm, the promise came about as a result of the jump in the influx of people into Lagos for residential, commercial, and tourist purposes.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureBy22byBlackLimited

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: He has sucked my breast, fingered me – Beauty says as she drags Groovy

BBNaija 7: He has sucked my breast, fingered me – Beauty says as she drags Groovy

BBNaija: Beauty disqualified from reality TV show

BBNaija: Beauty disqualified from reality TV show

BBNaija 7: Highlights from Week 2's Saturday night party

BBNaija 7: Highlights from Week 2's Saturday night party

BBNaija: Biggie introduces new housemates to the show

BBNaija: Biggie introduces new housemates to the show

Kidnappers said Nollywood not supporting Nnamdi Kanu - Okereke

Kidnappers said Nollywood not supporting Nnamdi Kanu - Okereke

Denrele says BBNaija applicants send him n*des, millions of naira to take part in show

Denrele says BBNaija applicants send him n*des, millions of naira to take part in show

Alibaba drags certain Nollywood actresses over their source of wealth

Alibaba drags certain Nollywood actresses over their source of wealth

BBNaija: Christy O and Cyph evicted from the show

BBNaija: Christy O and Cyph evicted from the show

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

Trending

Innoson

₦2.5 billion debt: Innoson replies Imo government

Naira constant, exchanges at N428.12 to dollar. (NNN)

Naira constant, exchanges at N428.12 to dollar

N4.3bn lost annually as 9 Nigerian airports pause 24-hour operation

N4.3bn lost annually as 9 Nigerian airports pause 24-hour operation

Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami. [Twitter/@FMoCDENigeria]

Ogun will soon become Nigeria’s Silicon Valley - Isa Pantami