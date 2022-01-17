LandWey joins Deloitte, Sterling bank, others as great place to work® certified

Pulse Nigeria

According to a survey conducted by the AIS Workplace Stress Survey, workers are often burned out or stressed by their work and this in retrospect has a significant effect on their output at work. Consequently, employers and employees face work-life balance struggles, burnouts, growth stagnation and talent deficit, the need for a healthy workspace environment becomes more imperative.

Speaking to this fact, the Group Managing Director, LandWey, Olawale Ayilara, in a statement issued by the company, said, “most employers and even employees often battle the fear that the bigger a company grows, the more difficult it becomes to work in, especially in a fast-paced and competitive environment like ours in Nigeria.”

“This is why at LandWey, we encourage healthy competition, rewarded great performance and support all our employees in their pursuit of excellence and this honor is a testament to this fact.”

Furthermore, the Chief Operations Officer, LandWey, Seun Eyitayo, expressed the importance of producing great talents; “we are in the business of producing the right workforce by creating a healthy environment that enables growth and productivity, invariably improving the real estate sector and the economy at large.”

Other companies certified by the Great Place to Work Institute Nigeria include Sterling Bank, Nigerian Breweries, Deloitte, Courtville to mention a few.

