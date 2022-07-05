Kwakol Markets wins multiple awards at the iFX Expo International 2022

The company behind the event, Ultimate Fintech, is a full-service pioneer marketing, events and public relations agency with vast experience in online trading, fintech and financial services sectors. They are a reputable industry benchmark for both brokers and B2B service providers, with strong global reach, connecting brands to the right audience.

Pulling in a truly diverse crowd - from fields such as Technology and Liquidity, Digital assets and Block chain, Retail and Institutional Brokers, Payments and Banks, Affiliates and IB, Regulation and Compliance - the iFX EXPO has garnered an astute 10+ years of experience in providing digital marketing solutions that work.

Awards and Nominations

The 2022 Ultimate Fintech Awards (UFAwards) recognised top brands in the B2B and B2C online trading space. To provide traders and businesses with an industry benchmark of the best companies to trade and do business with, the awards were handed out under three (3) major categories - Broker Awards, Regional Broker Awards and B2B Awards.

Kwakol Markets was nominated for six (6) awards under two (2) categories. Under Broker Awards, Kwakol Markets was nominated for Best Newcomer Broker, Most Innovative Broker and Best Emerging Broker. Under Regional Broker Awards, Kwakol Markets was nominated for Best Broker (Africa), Best Customer Support (Australia) and Most Trusted Broker (Nigeria).

The 2022 UFAwards were handed out at the iFX EXPO International. Represented by the truly enthusiastic Cyprus Team, Kwakol Markets was officially announced as winners of the Best Emerging Broker award under the Broker Awards category, as well as the Best Broker (Africa) and Most Trusted Broker (Nigeria) in the Regional Broker Awards category.

A UFAward is one of prestigious honour, further reaffirming the mission and vision of Kwakol Markets to develop and promote outstanding financial products and services that help clients build more reliable and sustainable wealth.

Kwakol Markets provides a safe and innovative financial atmosphere through financial education, multi-asset online brokerage and investments. Through rich insights and cutting edge technology, Kwakol Markets offers a simple and secure experience, as well as a unique and diverse range of financial services.

This is definitely the first of many wins, and the team is excited to keep it up!

