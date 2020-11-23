Kusnap plans human capital development initiative for Nigeria

Looking at the skill set of the average Nigerian, we have yet quite a fair distance to go. And that's where Kusnap comes in. Kusnap is a prominent online marketplace.

It has identified human capital as a growth strategy for the Nigerian market. The goal is to improve the state of the Nigeran market in skilled human resources. In turn, Kusnap will become a household name. A rallying point for all those looking to hone their skills.

The Kusnap online marketplace is unique. It is people-centered. Kusnap is implementing ways to give back to the Nigerian community. through its human capital development program. At the moment, the e-commerce industry in Nigeria is experiencing exponential growth. Statistics from Statista show a projection of US$4.942B by the end of 2020.

Adding to that, an annual revenue growth rate (CAGR 2020-2024) of 15.9%. This will result in a projected market volume of US$8.917B by 2024. Kusnap's program will help Nigerians tap into this exceptional opportunity. It will provide the necessary training. With the goal that it will improve the figures of skilled human resources. This will result in the growth of the quality of human resources in the Nigerian economy.

Nigerians are a people blessed with industry. They are a key player in the proposed growth of the Nigerian economy. Kusnap recognizes this. And it has identified the need to train skilled personnel. An initiative geared towards the future growth of the Nigerian economy.

This coming at a time Nigeria and the rest of the world are experiencing tough economic times. Kusnap has set up a Virtual Entrepreneurial Institute. It will cater to Nigeria Entrepreneurs leading Micro-, Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises. This platform will help to engage people in different aspects of Business. Introducing modern technology, a mainstay of most businesses today.

A customer-centric company, Kusnap has enhanced its product by creating more 'user-friendly' features. Come December 2020, version 2.0 of the Kusnap Online Marketplace will be available to the public.

This new version of the Kusnap eCommerce application will carry vital features. Features such as High-Level Customer Security, Best User Experience, and Trending Groups. The GROUP function of the platform offers a sense of social networking. It will enable users to discuss products and services on the platform.

Sellers can now give more information about their products and services. Enabling them to connect deeper with customers. This is something never experienced in the Nigerian E-commerce space.

From the Kusnap CEO, Idorenyin Iwe, in a recent interview. "All sellers and buyers will get acquainted with modern technologies," he said. This he believes will enable them to succeed in the present business environment.

Hence Kusnap's development of the free Virtual Entrepreneurial Institute. Sellers and buyers will get all the skills and training they need. Improving their chances of succeeding in their private businesses. To this end, Kusnap will be collaborating with third-party platforms across Nigeria. Ensuring that all interested Kusnap community members have the capacity to function.

For more information about the Kusnap brand, visit https://www.kusnap.com/, and for more information on the Kusnap Entrepreneurial Institute, visit https://blog.kusnap.com/

