King David Executive Express, the transport company redefining road travel for travellers in Nigeria

With the rising transport needs of the everyday Nigerian, King David Executive Express is fast becoming the preferred transport company meeting these demands by redefining travel for passengers who continue to choose comfort and safety.

With bus terminals spread across selected cities in Nigeria:

Jos - Shop 20, Chickens People Plaza Opposite ECWA Teaching Hospital Jankwano

Abuja: No. 35, Moses Majekodunmi Crescent, Opposite Edo Line, Utako-Abuja

Benin: Aduwawa Park, Benin

Ekpoma: Opposite Esan West LGA Office, Benin-Auchi Expressway Ekpoma

Makurdi: JS Tarka Foundation, High Level Makurdi.

Lagos: No. 430, Ikorodu Road, Ojota, by Total Filling Station

The launch came with it some really exciting news as customers are now eligible for a whopping 40% discount on all services. KDEE has distinguished itself from the competition by offering free Wi-fi for passengers in any of its vehicles and quality screen time equivalent to an ideal cinematic experience.

King David Executive Express provides unique, bespoke and cost-effective transportation services that consistently exceed customer expectations. For more information, visit www.kdee.ng or follow on www.instagram.com/kdexecutiveexpress and www.facebook.com/kdexecutiveexpress

King David Executive Express, the transport company redefining road travel for travellers in Nigeria

