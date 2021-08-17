With bus terminals spread across selected cities in Nigeria:
King David Executive Express, the transport company redefining road travel for travellers in Nigeria
With the rising transport needs of the everyday Nigerian, King David Executive Express is fast becoming the preferred transport company meeting these demands by redefining travel for passengers who continue to choose comfort and safety.
Jos - Shop 20, Chickens People Plaza Opposite ECWA Teaching Hospital Jankwano
Abuja: No. 35, Moses Majekodunmi Crescent, Opposite Edo Line, Utako-Abuja
Benin: Aduwawa Park, Benin
Ekpoma: Opposite Esan West LGA Office, Benin-Auchi Expressway Ekpoma
Makurdi: JS Tarka Foundation, High Level Makurdi.
Lagos: No. 430, Ikorodu Road, Ojota, by Total Filling Station
The launch came with it some really exciting news as customers are now eligible for a whopping 40% discount on all services. KDEE has distinguished itself from the competition by offering free Wi-fi for passengers in any of its vehicles and quality screen time equivalent to an ideal cinematic experience.
King David Executive Express provides unique, bespoke and cost-effective transportation services that consistently exceed customer expectations. For more information, visit www.kdee.ng or follow on www.instagram.com/kdexecutiveexpress and www.facebook.com/kdexecutiveexpress
