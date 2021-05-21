RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Key indices down by 0.01% in cautious trading

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The volume of shares traded rose by 10.84 per cent.

A security officer checks a man outside the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A security officer checks a man outside the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye ece-auto-gen

Trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) ended on a cautious note on Friday with key indices dropping marginally by 0.01 per cent.

Recommended articles

Specifically, the All-Share Index inched lower by 4.06 points or 0.01 per cent to close at 38,324.07 against 38,328.13 on Thursday.

Also, capitalisation declined by two billion or 0.01 per cent to N19.975 trillion from N19.977 trillion reported on Thursday.

C & I Leasing dominated the laggards' chart in percentage terms, losing 9.78 per cent to N4.06 per share.

Chams trailed with a loss of 9.09 per cent to close at 20k per share, while Julius Berger dipped 9.05 per cent to N19.10 per share.

Royal Express lost 8.82 per cent to close at 62k, while ABC Transport dropped by 6.82 per cent to 41 per share.

Conversely, Prestige Insurance led the gainers' chart in percentage terms with 8.16 per cent to close at 53k per share.

Wapic Insurance garnered eight per cent to close at 54k, while NPF Micro Finance Bank gained 7.23 per cent to close at N1.78 per share.

However, the volume of shares traded rose by 10.84 per cent as investors bought and sold 174.30 million shares worth N1.95 billion in 2,581 deals.

This was against a turnover of 157.26 million shares valued N1.74 billion in 2,824 deals on Thursday.

Chams was the most active stock, exchanging 36.89 million shares worth N7.39 million.

UACN followed with an account of 25.01 million shares valued N264.99 million, while BUA Cement traded 10.26 million shares worth N761.45 million.

Mutual Benefits sold 8.73 million shares valued at N761.45, while FBN Holdings traded 8.71 million shares valued N62.67 million.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians will submit their phone identities to government in July

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Davido buys Rolls Royce worth N183M

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults

Ordinary President Ahmad Isah admits he made a 'stupid mistake' by slapping lady

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Did Buju hint at an exit from Burna Boy's label on new single, 'Outside'?

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex