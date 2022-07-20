Kazyplace Barbing Salon opens in Surulere Lagos, supported & endorsed by Zenith Bank

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, GIG Chairman Chidi Ajaere, other top personalities and a host of Style and beauty lovers.

Speaking at the official opening of Kayzplace Barber's shop, Ebenezer Onyeagwu assured the bank's account holder of maximum incentives once they patronize any of the Kayzplace Barber's shop.

Adding "I had to put aside everything to come and formally declare this place open because of the faith I have in Kay, my trust in what he does and because he is a positive influence and impact on the youth.

Kayzplace CEO Kufre Nnah who has been a stylist for over 15 years says he was motivated by his father to go into the hair styling industry.

According to him "I have never regretted making this choice" . He used the opportunity to further encourage young entrepreneurs to never give up on their dreams.

Stars and guest took turns on the barbers' chairs to experience the magic fingers and clippers of stylists at the KAYZPLACE salon, and also enjoyed the different fun games spread across the saloon.

Apart from hair styling at the outlets, they also offer pedicure and manicure, spa sessions and home services.

And as far as parties In Lagos goes, the opening of the fourth celebrity barber shop was no different as guest ate and danced all day.

Apart from the newly Commissioned Kayzplace outlet, situated at No. 72 Bode Thomas, Surulere, there are other outlets located across Lagos; the head office is located at 25a Adimiralty way, lekki phase 1, Lagos, another outlets at Heyden Petrol station VGC, Lekki Expressway before Sangotedo, Lagos and another in Kufre's hometown at 11 Ikot Ebido street, Uyo. Akwa Ibom State.

Interested persons can simply walk into any of the listed locations to get a good trim and haircut, or make a booking at www.kayzplaceworldwide.com

