Kano-based businessman establishes modern market that’ll create 500 direct jobs

A Kano-based businessman, Alhaji Abdulmumin Jibrin-Kofa, has established an agriculture market and trade centre designed to create about 500 direct jobs in the state.

Kano-based businessman establishes modern market that’ll create 500 direct jobs. [Twitter:@AbdulAbmJ]

Speaking during the commissioning of the market on Saturday in Kofa, Bebeji local government area, Jibrin-Kofa said the market is a one-stop shop, with 200 stores.

The market, he said, is situated at Kofa, his hometown, which is 65 kilometres from Kano, on the Kano-Zaria road.

Jibrin-Kofa further said the project, conceived and commenced 10 years ago, would offer 24-hour services to customers.

He further explained that the market would create additional 1,000 indirect jobs in the near future.

Jibrin-Kofa revealed that the project was borne out of the desire to bring development to people by complementing various government efforts.

According to him, the place has steady water and electricity supply, parking space for about 100 trailers, and space for loading and off-loading.

Others, he said, are efficient car park, hostels, inter-state car park, eateries, among others.

NAN reports that the place has a filling station, police and security station, Mosque, bank, clinic and fire service, among others.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Dawanau Grains Market, Alhaji Murtala Isa, commended the proprietor for the efforts, which, he said, would assist in boosting socio-economic activities in the state.

He also urged wealthy individuals in the state to emulate Jibrin-Kofa by providing more opportunities for job creation for the people.

Musa Aliyu, a dealer in textile materials in the market, expressed delight and called on the people to patronize the market.

NAN reports that the occasion was graced by thousands of people, including Islamic clerics, businessmen, politicians within and outside the state.

