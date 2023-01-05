Kaduna Govt generates N44bn as IGR in 10 months - Report.

The N44 billion IGR generated represents 62.4 per cent of the N70.5 billion projected revenue target for the year, leaving a variance of N26.6 billion.

Pulse Nigeria

According to the report, the IGR increased from N2.9 billion in January to N5.8 billion in June and further upward to N9.8 billion in September before declining to N3.6 billion in October.

The N3.6 billion generated in October represents 61.2 per cent of the N5.9 billion targeted for the month.

It listed the five top-performing revenue-generating agencies to include Kaduna Internal Revenue Service with N1.5 billion, the Ministry for Finance with N1.3 billion and Kaduna State Geographic Information System with N320.4 million.

Others were the Kaduna State University with N108.9 million and Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency with N65.9 million.

Reacting to the development, Mr Simeon Olatunde, Coordinator, Kaduna State Tax Justice Network, rated the performance as average.

He urged the state government to strengthen the implementation of tax-for-service initiatives with a view to improving revenue generation to meet its targets.

Olatunde also called on KADIRS to strengthen its automated revenue collection mechanism and block leakages to guard against siphoning of revenues into private pockets.