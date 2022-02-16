RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

One of Nigeria's biggest and oldest construction companies is diversifying into cashew processing; here's how that is going

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
Julius Berger has diversified into cashew processing
Julius Berger has diversified into cashew processing
Recommended articles

What is driving Julius Berger's bid for cashew nuts?

The company disclosed in a regulatory filing with the Nigerian Exchange Group (where its shares are listed) that it had seen an opportunity in agro-processing and was determined to take advantage. Interestingly, this opportunity has always been there. And it is a huge one by the way.

Checks by Business Insider Africa show that cashew nuts have always been among Nigeria's top most exported agric produces. Information made available by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that in Q2 2021, Nigeria's agric exports surged to the highest level ever on record, even as the country generated N165.27 billion ($396.8 million). Out of this amount, cashew nuts contributed N42.94 billion ($101.2 million). It was the second most exported agro food item, second only to cocoa beans.

Third Mainland Bridge, which is Nigeria's longest bridge and the second longest bridge in Africa, was constructed by Julius Berger
Third Mainland Bridge, which is Nigeria's longest bridge and the second longest bridge in Africa, was constructed by Julius Berger Third Mainland Bridge, which is Nigeria's longest bridge and the second longest bridge in Africa, was constructed by Julius Berger BI Africa

Diversification is necessary for corporate growth

Indeed, the growth potentials inherent in cashew nuts are huge. Julius Berger knows this all-too-well, little wonder it decided to make cashew nut processing the cornerstone of its agro-processing venture. Armed with its technical expertise and innovation, the company is definitely poised for a windfall.

"Julius Berger is pleased with and indeed excited about its progress with this initiative. Julius Berger reiterates that our diversification direction would support the continued success of the Julius Berger Group in the future and align with the strategic objectives of the Government to stimulate value creation in Nigeria," the company said in a statement.

Do note that diversification is a viable corporate strategy. According to Management Study Guide, companies pursue diversification efforts when they are trying to expand and generate more revenue. And this can simply be achieved through the launch of new products in the markets where they already operate.

Besides Julius Berger, another Nigerian company that recently diversified [successfully] is 7Up Bottling Company which started manufacturing a hand sanitiser brand (2Sure) in the middle of the pandemic. The 2Sure brand has quickly grown to become a market mover.

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aregbesola blasts Tinubu ahead of Osun governorship primary election

Aregbesola blasts Tinubu ahead of Osun governorship primary election

Student in court for sending intimate photos taken with sugar mummy to her husband

Student in court for sending intimate photos taken with sugar mummy to her husband

Kanye West delivers truckload of roses to Kim Kardashian on Valentine's Day

Kanye West delivers truckload of roses to Kim Kardashian on Valentine's Day

The Tinder Swindler's Simon Leviev returns to IG on Valentine's day

The Tinder Swindler's Simon Leviev returns to IG on Valentine's day

5 reasons you shouldn't study in Benin Republic

5 reasons you shouldn't study in Benin Republic

For men: Here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

For men: Here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

You probably didn't know the names of these popular Nigerian fruits

You probably didn't know the names of these popular Nigerian fruits

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

Trending

FG identifies supplier of adulterated fuel, vows to take action

Fuel-scarcity

1 Big mistake to never make when using loan apps

1 big mistake to never make when using loan apps

Expired gas cylinders are time bombs – LPG Association warns users

Expired gas cylinders are time bombs – LPG Association warns users. [First Reports Online]

Bolt increases ride prices for customers in Lagos

A Bolt driver (image used for illustration) [Bolt]