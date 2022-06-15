This year’s edition intends to gather over 1,500 participants from across Africa to discuss Proven to be effective modern strategies, processes and techniques for driving the growth of companies and organizations. This year’s event; up from just focusing on sales; would be taking a deep-dive review of themes across the entire revenue value chain which would include sales, marketing, culture, people and leadership.
Join Africa’s Biggest Revenue Summit
#FeatureByAFRES - The Africa Revenue Summit formerly known as the Sales Leadership Conference (SLC), has evolved over the past four years as the largest convergence for revenue leaders across corporate Africa. The first, second, and third editions hosted by SalesRuby were held in Lagos, Nigeria in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 respectively, welcoming over 400 participants each year.
The event, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, July 8th and 9th, 2022 physically and virtually, will feature 16+ speakers, and 20+ sessions across several distinct tracks. The theme of the summit is “Value up.”
Some of the speakers at AFRES 2022 include:
- Bunmi Jembola - CEO, SalesRuby
- Emmanuel Agu - Group marketing Director, Jotna Nigeria Limited (LaCaseraCompany)
- Uti Gabrielle Head - Experience design & Execution at Sterling Bank Plc
- Adekunle Adebiyi - Director, Growth & PartnershipsDirector, Growth & Partnerships ITEX Integrated Services Ltd
- Ezekiel Solesi - CEO, Limbsimple
- Tominiyi Oni - Group Human Resource Director, Tropical General Investment
- Timitope Ologunoye - COO autocheck
- Adewale Adeyipo - CEO, CWG PLC
- Lara Yeku - HR Leader, Career Coach, Strategist
- Taiwo 'Dayo - Abatan - Group Head, Human Capital and Corporate Services Primera Africa Finance Group
- Alex Great - Sub-Saharan Africa Sales Leader, Bently Nevada/Digital Solutions Leader at Baker Hughes
- Tayo Olatunji - Head of Sales OperationsHead of Sales Operation Nestle Nigeria PLC and 13+ more industry leaders
What to expect at the Africa Revenue Summit:
The speakers and leaders, who were selected from four countries in Africa and across multiple fields related to the theme, will be live to deliver masterclass sessions based on Retail & FMCG, Saas & Tech, and Sales Leadership. In addition to this, our keynote speakers will offer invaluable insights and actionable strategies to CEOs, Executive Directors, Heads of Sales, Marketing Directors, and associated stakeholders on the following:
- Leading Business Growth with Sales Enablement Technology
- 5 Main Pillars of Account-Based Marketing
- How Culture Enables Revenue Performance
- High-Value Prospecting; How to Consistently Fill Your Pipeline
- Integrated Digital Marketing And The New Sales Approach
- Creating Compelling Value Communication that Enables Revenue Growth
- The 6 Things that DO NOT Make Key Account Management Works
- Onboarding Sales People In a Way that Will Dramatically Enable Performance
- Leading Sales Revenue Growth by Building Motivation in Your Sales Team
- Strategic Selling Through Data Analytics
- How to Have Closure Bound Intelligent Conversations with Stakeholders
- Building an Internal Sales Academy As A Revenue Growth Strategy
- Developing Your Revenue Acceleration Framework
- How To Build a SAAS Team That Always Exceeds Target
- The Early Stage SAAS and Tech Winner Sales Framework
- Leading an Account-Based Strategy for B2B Companies
- Transitioning To Inside Sales for B2B
- Route To Market Excellence-Succeeding Across The Critical RTM Pillars
- Retail Sales Transformation
Interested in participating in this event, visit https://afres.africa/
Call 09070047684, or send a Whatsapp message to 09070047684. You can also send an email to training@salesruby.com
