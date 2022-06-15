Join Africa’s Biggest Revenue Summit

The event, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, July 8th and 9th, 2022 physically and virtually, will feature 16+ speakers, and 20+ sessions across several distinct tracks. The theme of the summit is “Value up.”

Pulse Nigeria

Some of the speakers at AFRES 2022 include:

Bunmi Jembola - CEO, SalesRuby

Emmanuel Agu - Group marketing Director, Jotna Nigeria Limited (LaCaseraCompany)

Uti Gabrielle Head - Experience design & Execution at Sterling Bank Plc

Adekunle Adebiyi - Director, Growth & PartnershipsDirector, Growth & Partnerships ITEX Integrated Services Ltd

Ezekiel Solesi - CEO, Limbsimple

Tominiyi Oni - Group Human Resource Director, Tropical General Investment

Timitope Ologunoye - COO autocheck

Adewale Adeyipo - CEO, CWG PLC

Lara Yeku - HR Leader, Career Coach, Strategist

Taiwo 'Dayo - Abatan - Group Head, Human Capital and Corporate Services Primera Africa Finance Group

Alex Great - Sub-Saharan Africa Sales Leader, Bently Nevada/Digital Solutions Leader at Baker Hughes

Tayo Olatunji - Head of Sales OperationsHead of Sales Operation Nestle Nigeria PLC and 13+ more industry leaders

Pulse Nigeria

What to expect at the Africa Revenue Summit:

The speakers and leaders, who were selected from four countries in Africa and across multiple fields related to the theme, will be live to deliver masterclass sessions based on Retail & FMCG, Saas & Tech, and Sales Leadership. In addition to this, our keynote speakers will offer invaluable insights and actionable strategies to CEOs, Executive Directors, Heads of Sales, Marketing Directors, and associated stakeholders on the following:

Leading Business Growth with Sales Enablement Technology

5 Main Pillars of Account-Based Marketing

How Culture Enables Revenue Performance

High-Value Prospecting; How to Consistently Fill Your Pipeline

Integrated Digital Marketing And The New Sales Approach

Creating Compelling Value Communication that Enables Revenue Growth

The 6 Things that DO NOT Make Key Account Management Works

Onboarding Sales People In a Way that Will Dramatically Enable Performance

Leading Sales Revenue Growth by Building Motivation in Your Sales Team

Strategic Selling Through Data Analytics

How to Have Closure Bound Intelligent Conversations with Stakeholders

Building an Internal Sales Academy As A Revenue Growth Strategy

Developing Your Revenue Acceleration Framework

How To Build a SAAS Team That Always Exceeds Target

The Early Stage SAAS and Tech Winner Sales Framework

Leading an Account-Based Strategy for B2B Companies

Transitioning To Inside Sales for B2B

Route To Market Excellence-Succeeding Across The Critical RTM Pillars

Retail Sales Transformation

Interested in participating in this event, visit https://afres.africa/

Call 09070047684, or send a Whatsapp message to 09070047684. You can also send an email to training@salesruby.com

Follow on LinkedIn

Follow on Instagram

---