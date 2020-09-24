The job market in particular has suffered great losses.

Before the pandemic, the job market in Nigeria was already quite tough for the average young person, however, the pandemic has made the process even more complicated, especially with the fact that a lot of companies have had to cut costs by slashing salaries or letting go of current employees.

But, even in the midst of this crisis, there are still vacancies that need to be filled.

As we adjust to this new way of life, there are all kinds of hurdles we must face, one of which is how to get a job in the new normal.

An overview of the current jobs market shows that unemployment rates have spiked, with the youth suffering the highest job losses as over 13.9 million people aged between 15 and 34 years are unemployed.

The number of job seekers far exceeds the number of roles available.

It is indeed a tough time, which requires a break away from the norm to succeed and standout.

As a job seeker during this period, you need to be ready to change your approach.

The people that will benefit from the recruitment process in the new normal are the ones who are most adaptable - they have built relationships, improved their skills and shared ideas with people.

Here are a few quick tips to guide you:

1. Get comfortable with networking online

The majority of people in the world are now online as most companies have gone fully remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of us have been working from home or flexibly for over six months, which means we are now getting used to networking virtually.

This is the perfect opportunity to network as you can do it from the comfort of your own home by connecting with people in your field or attending virtual events.

Some organizations won’t advertise their vacancies but you need to make yourself visible by joining professional groups on Linkedin and Facebook.

Jobberman has been connecting job seekers and employers for over a decade

2. Boost your skills

Jobberman has been connecting job seekers and employers for over a decade and has found soft skills to be a big differentiating factor.

Soft skills are traditionally overlooked but they can be very useful in the interview process as well as on the job.

Soft skills such as personal effectiveness, time management, effective communication, business etiquette, critical thinking, and problem-solving, amongst others, are skills most employers require when hiring candidates.

Research has shown that young people with soft skills have better chances of passing the interview stage, getting hired, and are more successful in the workplace.

3. Communicate

Communicate and clearly articulate your motivation for wanting to work for an organisation.

The graduate market is very competitive so you want to stand out.

The level of your research will demonstrate to an employer your motivation to work with them.

Generic applications and answers will often lead to disappointment.

Also, do not hesitate to follow up on an application that you have sent previously.

This serves as a reminder to the recruiter about your application and could possibly speed up the decision-making process.

BONUS TIP

Be cognizant of the new normal.

Don’t pass up on Health and Safety - diligently follow the advice and recommendations of state and local health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Jobberman Virtual Career Fair takes place online on September 30, 2020

If there's a particular company you are interested in applying to, research the staff members' experiences during this period.

Is it the type of culture you want to be a part of? You should also conduct research on the organisation's plans and status of jobs.

At Jobberman, we are putting together a Virtual Career Fair which will connect 250 businesses with over 10,000 employees.

The event will take place online on September 30, 2020.

As a job seeker, this is the place to be as it will be the perfect opportunity to meet and network with multiple employers in different sectors.

You don't want to miss out on this opportunity! Register via www.jobberman.com/Careerfair.

This piece was written by Boluwatife Ayinde, HR Analyst at Jobberman Nigeria.

This is a featured post.