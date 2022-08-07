RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Jaiz Bank profit increases by 27.6% in six months

Jaiz Bank Plc has announced its unaudited results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 with a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N2.54 billion.

The company said this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

The PAT represented an increase of 27.6 per cent when compared with N1.99 billion recorded in the preceding period of 2021.

The bank’s total income also increased by 17.8 per cent during the review period, from N8.86 billion to N10.44 billion.

The bank’s earnings per share also increased by 8.25 per cent during the period under review to 7.34k from 6.78k for the second quarter of 2021.

Commenting on the result, Mr Hassan Usman, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank, said that it remained committed to providing value creating ethical banking services to its growing customer base.

Usman said that the bank would always be positioned to continue its remarkable earnings streak for the remainder of the year, by leveraging on technology and extending its touch points across the country.

“Jaiz positive earnings result is undoubtedly reassuring to all stakeholders and the public.

“It underscores the role of Jaiz as the pioneer non-interest bank in Nigeria, as well as the industry leader,” he said.

