ipNX recognised as Fiber Optic Broadband Service of the Year

The Beacon of ICT Awards, which began in 2009, celebrates and recognizes the enormous contributions and achievements made by individuals and service providers in the Nigerian ICT sector and seeks to reward excellence in the industry.

Responding during the presentation of the award, Kene Eneh, Divisional CEO ipNX Retail said “Receiving this award is truly a great honor. We thank the voting public and particularly our customers for their recognition of our flagship FOS Xtreme Series as the best broadband service of the year. We also want to express our sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy as well as the NCC for providing the enabling environment and frameworks for the ICT industry to flourish”.

Pulse Nigeria

She went further to state that the BoICT award “is a call for ipNX to continue to push the bar of service quality, excellence and customer satisfaction even higher. We are aware of the growing demands of our customers; particularly at this critical time in history where reliable connectivity is a must-have for everyone, whether at home or at the office. We will continue to invest resources into expanding our capacity to deliver unrivalled innovative services on our Fiber Optic Network”.

It will be recalled that ipNX introduced its flagship FOS Xtreme Broadband series into the Nigerian market in 2020 with the launch of FOS Xtreme 100 and FOS Xtreme 200, which offer speeds of 100Mbps and 200Mbps respectively. ipNX was also recognized by Ookla Global SpeedTest Intelligence Report as the Fastest and most Consistent Fixed Broadband Internet Provider in Nigeria for Q1 and Q2 2021.

About ipNX

ipNX is a pioneering and leading information, communications and technology (ICT) company with two decades of experience in the Nigerian ICT market, with fixed-wired and fixed-wireless service operations in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Ibadan. We are a wholly owned indigenous Nigerian Company that has from inception been in the forefront of delivering efficient and reliable telecommunication services to her customers