ipNX ranked as Nigeria’s fastest and most consistent fixed broadband internet provider

With over 9 million tests each day, Ookla Speedtest has the most comprehensive view of worldwide internet performance. The Speedtest award for top network provider is determined using a ‘Speed Score’ that measures each provider’s network download and upload speeds to rank its network speed performance. Ookla’s Consistency Score measures the percentage of a network provider’s sampled data that equals or exceeds the threshold which best supports the applications and experiences consumers use the most (fixed network threshold: 25 Mbps download).

Speaking on the report, Kene Eneh, Divisional CEO, ipNX Retail said “The results released by Ookla show that our customers are experiencing the fastest Internet speeds that they need for today and for the future. Over the past several years, we have invested significant resources into expanding our capacity and delivering unrivalled service quality on our Fibre Optic network and services respectively — With the launch of our FOS Xtreme Series (Nigeria’s first and only 200Mbps speed offering), we currently provide the fastest Internet speeds for homes and businesses in the country and this is enabling richer digital experiences for our customers”.

In 2020, ipNX was also awarded the best Broadband Service Provider and Internet Service Provider by Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA). This is yet another significant milestone for ipNX, and builds on her strong legacy of technology leadership and innovation in the industry.

ABOUT ipNX

ipNX is a pioneering and leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company with over two decades of experience in the Nigerian ICT market, with fixed-wired (fibre) and fixed-wireless operations in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Ibadan.