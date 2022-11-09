RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Investors gain N9bn on NGX

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) on Wednesday recorded N9 billion gain due to price appreciatIon in Dangote Cement and some tier-one banking stocks.

Nigerian Exchange Group.
Nigerian Exchange Group.

Recommended articles

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 1.78 per cent.

In summary, the market capitalisation shed N9 billion or 0.04 per cent to close at N23.681 trillion, compared with N23.672 trillion posted the previous day.

Also, the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 15.88 points, representing 0.04 per cent to close at 43,477.48 from 43,461.60 recorded on Tuesday.

Market breadth was positive as 11 stocks gained, relative to 10 losers.

Unity Bank recorded the highest price gain of 9.09 per cent to close at 48k, while Linkage Assurance followed with a gain 7.69 per cent to close at 42k, per share.

Royal Exchange rose by 7.32 per cent to close at 88k, while Chams appreciated by 4.35 per cent to close at 24k, per share.

Mutual Benefits Assurance garnered 3.85 to close at 27k, per share.

On the other hand, Honeywell Floure led the losers’ chart by 9.09 per cent, to close at N2, per share.

Prestige Insurance followed with a decline of 8.70 per cent to close at 42k, while Presco Plc declined by 6.15 per cent to close at N120.50, per share.

Jaiz Bank shed six per cent to close at 94k, while Oando depreciated by 4.41 per cent to close at N3.90, per share.

However, the total volume of trades declined by 27.62 per cent to 133.41 million units, valued at N1.81 billion, and exchanged in 3,078 deals.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Investors gain N9bn on NGX

Investors gain N9bn on NGX

Veuve Clicquot reveals the winner of its Bold Woman Award in Nigeria

Veuve Clicquot reveals the winner of its Bold Woman Award in Nigeria

UNDP and Magic Carpet Studios to launch Magic Lab Bootcamp for young West and Central African Innovators

UNDP and Magic Carpet Studios to launch Magic Lab Bootcamp for young West and Central African Innovators

Elon Musk is on the verge of shutting down Twitter operations in Africa as he lays off all but 1 of its Ghanaian staff

Elon Musk is on the verge of shutting down Twitter operations in Africa as he lays off all but 1 of its Ghanaian staff

High-flying entertainer and tech expert ShoJay, reveals plans to launch his new reality mini-series

High-flying entertainer and tech expert ShoJay, reveals plans to launch his new reality mini-series

The Kenyan pilot strike that was causing the loss of over Sh300 million a day has been called off

The Kenyan pilot strike that was causing the loss of over Sh300 million a day has been called off

Exclusive: Towntalk Solutions and Amarante Nigeria: Using A.I and data to deliver much-needed security solutions to Africans.

Exclusive: Towntalk Solutions and Amarante Nigeria: Using A.I and data to deliver much-needed security solutions to Africans.

Get a chance to get massive bonuses on winning accumulator bets

Get a chance to get massive bonuses on winning accumulator bets

Nigeria’s inflation rate is at 52% and not the 20.8% reported by the National Bureau of Statistics - Steve Hanke

Nigeria’s inflation rate is at 52% and not the 20.8% reported by the National Bureau of Statistics - Steve Hanke

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Nigerian naira and US dollar

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao.REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world

MTN announce 7-hour service downtime for system upgrade

MTN announces 7-hour service downtime for system upgrade

Elon Musk sent Twitter staff a memo on Thursday confirming job cuts would be announced on Friday.Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images

A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced