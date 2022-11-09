Investors gain N9bn on NGX

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 1.78 per cent.

In summary, the market capitalisation shed N9 billion or 0.04 per cent to close at N23.681 trillion, compared with N23.672 trillion posted the previous day.

Also, the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 15.88 points, representing 0.04 per cent to close at 43,477.48 from 43,461.60 recorded on Tuesday.

Market breadth was positive as 11 stocks gained, relative to 10 losers.

Unity Bank recorded the highest price gain of 9.09 per cent to close at 48k, while Linkage Assurance followed with a gain 7.69 per cent to close at 42k, per share.

Royal Exchange rose by 7.32 per cent to close at 88k, while Chams appreciated by 4.35 per cent to close at 24k, per share.

Mutual Benefits Assurance garnered 3.85 to close at 27k, per share.

On the other hand, Honeywell Floure led the losers’ chart by 9.09 per cent, to close at N2, per share.

Prestige Insurance followed with a decline of 8.70 per cent to close at 42k, while Presco Plc declined by 6.15 per cent to close at N120.50, per share.

Jaiz Bank shed six per cent to close at 94k, while Oando depreciated by 4.41 per cent to close at N3.90, per share.