Investors gain N81bn as Nigeria equity market closes positive

News Agency Of Nigeria

Trading activities at the Nigeria equity market closed on positive posture, as investors raked in N81.01 billion gain on Friday.

Similarly, the gain made the market capitalisation to close at N27.358 trillion from N27.276 trillion recorded on Thursday.

Also, the All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. rose by 190.03 points or 0.28 per cent to 50,722.33 points from N50,582.30 points it was at the previous trading.

Consequently, this indicated a year-to- date return of 18.74 per cent.

The market breadth was positive as 23 stocks advanced and nine declined.

On the performance level, Eterna led the gainers with 10 per cent share price appreciation closing at N7.15 per share.

Multiverse Mining & Exploration followed by 9.94 per cent to close at N1.88 per share.

Japaul Gold and Ventures rose by 9.68 per cent to close at 34k per share, while PZ Cussons Nigeria grew by 9.63 per cent to close at N10.25 per share.

Also, Jaiz Bank increased by 8.86 per cent to close at 86k per share.

On the other hand, Unilever Nigeria led with depreciation by 10 per cent to close at N13.50 per share.

Skyway Aviation Handling Co. was the next, dropping by 8.76 per cent to close at N6.25 per share.

Guinness Nigeria fell by 8.29 per cent to close at NN83 per share, while Consolidated Hallmark Insurance went down by 7.69 per cent to close at 60k per share.

Regent Alliance Insurance depreciated by 7.41 per cent to close at 25k per share.

Honeywell Flour Mill was the most active stock, traded with the highest volume of 22.02 million units of shares worth N64.08 million.

It was followed by Guaranty Trust Holding which transacted 21.7 million units of shares valued at N445.68 million

FBN Holdings sold 11.3 million units of shares at N123.78 and Zenith Bank transacted 10.17 million units of shares worth N223.06 million.

Transcorp traded 8.72 million units of shares valued at N9.87 million.

